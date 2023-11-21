Latest News

Harvey-Pinard out 8 weeks, Harris indefinitely for Canadiens with lower-body injuries

Forward has missed 2 games, defenseman to be evaluated further

Harvey-Pinard_Harris_Canadiens

© Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Rafael Harvey-Pinard will be out eight weeks and Jordan Harris indefinitely for the Montreal Canadiens, each because of a lower-body injury.

Harvey-Pinard, a forward, has missed two games since Nov. 14, when he played 13:07 of a 2-1 loss to the Calgary Flames at Bell Centre. He has four assists in 13 games this season after getting 20 points (14 goals, six assists) in 34 games last season.

Harris, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve and will have further testing and an evaluation of his condition. He played 21:11 and was minus-1 in a 5-2 loss to the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Saturday. Montreal has lost four in a row since defeating the Bruins 3-2 in overtime Nov. 11.

Defenseman Mattias Norlinder was recalled from Laval of the American Hockey League. He has one goal and one assist in 14 AHL games this season.

The Canadiens (7-9-2) begin a four-game road trip at the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday (BSW, TSN2, RDS), which includes a back-to-back set against the San Jose Sharks and Los Angeles Kings on Friday and Saturday, and a visit to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Nov. 29.