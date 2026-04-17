Trophy Tracker: Kucherov of Lightning choice for Hart as NHL MVP

Jon Cooper went there, right to the very definition of the award, to provide the why for Nikita Kucherov and the Hart Trophy.

"There are some fabulous players in this league, but for how valuable he is to the team...and he's pretty darn important to us," said Cooper, the Tampa Bay Lightning coach. "Could you make a case for a bunch of guys? Yes, but I think it's pretty evident that 'Kuch' has made a name for himself this year that he should be the guy."

He is according to a vote of 16 NHL.com staff members, and it can be categorized as a landslide given the competition.

Kucherov is the favorite to win the Hart Trophy this season after receiving 10 of 16 first-place votes and 72 total voting points from the NHL.com staff.

The "bunch of guys" that Cooper referenced all finished bunched up behind Kucherov.

Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon had 52 voting points but got only one first-place vote. Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid got four first-place votes and 48 voting points.