Coyotes, Kings arrive in Australia, begin buildup to Global Series

MELBOURNE, Australia -- It was a busy Monday afternoon in Melbourne, and part of Spring Street was shut down in front of Parliament House, the heart of the government in the Australian state of Victoria.

One of the city’s iconic streetcars displayed placards promoting the 2023 NHL Global Series -- Melbourne, two preseason games between the Arizona Coyotes and Los Angeles Kings at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday and Sunday. The games will air on NHL Network and ESPN+ in the United States; Sportsnet and Sportsnet+ in Canada; and 9Go, 9Now, ESPN and the ESPN App in Australia.

The placards pictured Coyotes forward Clayton Keller and Kings center Anze Kopitar. And now, fresh off their 15 ½-hour, 8,000-mile charter flights, here were Keller and Kopitar in the flesh for a photo op. They smiled for the cameras, spoke to the media, and even stepped aboard the streetcar to ring the bell.

“Do you know much about Melbourne and Australia, Clayton?” an Australian TV reporter asked.

“No,” Keller said. “This is my first time here, obviously. But I’ve heard great things, and it looks amazing. So, just super excited to be here and be able to grow the game and spend some time away from the rink too.”

This is the key of the 2023 NHL Global Series -- Melbourne, getting the word out about the event, the NHL and the game of hockey in Australia, while getting to know this city, state and country halfway around the world from North America.

After the Coyotes had a 40-minute skate and the Kings went through an off-ice workout, each sent a delegation to the photo op, with everyone dressed in matching black golf shirts with team and event logos.

Keller represented Arizona with general manager Bill Armstrong and coach Andre Tourigny. Kopitar represented Los Angeles with general manager Rob Blake. They posed for photos with Steve Dimopoulos, a Member of Parliament and the Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events for the state of Victoria.