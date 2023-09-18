Coyotes practice immediately upon arrival in Australia for Global Series

DOCKLANDS, Australia -- The Arizona Coyotes had barely touched down in Australia, after a 15-hour flight from Los Angeles, and they were already on the ice.
"It felt great, honestly," forward Liam O'Brien said. "It felt great to be just back in a kind of more intense mode. The practices, they matter, being in camp right now. It's a nice feeling."
The Coyotes took part in their first official practice of the season at O'Brien Icehouse in Docklands, Victoria, Australia, on Monday, for about 45 minutes skating, stretching out their legs and their muscles and keeping themselves moving as they tried to avoid the pitfalls of jetlag.
The Los Angeles Kings decided to stay off the ice, opting instead to work out at the gym at Rod Laver Arena and do sprints on a nearby field. Rod Laver Arena will host the 2023 NHL Global Series. The games are Saturday and Sunday at 12 a.m. ET and will be available on NHL Network and ESPN+ in the United States, Sportsnet and Sportsnet+ in Canada and 9Go, 9Now, ESPN and the ESPN App in Australia.