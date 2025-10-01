McKenna’s Penn State debut to be shown on NHL Network, You Tube

NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League today announced a broadcast partnership with Arizona State University (ASU) and the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC), that will make NHL Top Prospect Gavin McKenna’s NCAA debut available worldwide – streamed live on NHL YouTube and broadcast on NHL Network in the United States.

The Penn State University (USA Hockey College Hockey Poll No. 5-ranked) Nittany Lions’ forward is expected to play his first two games at Mullett Arena in Tempe, Ariz. against ASU (No. 14-ranked) on Friday, October 3 (10 p.m. ET) and Saturday, October 4 (8 p.m. ET) when the two Clubs meet for their season-opening series.

The game feed and call will be provided courtesy of FOX 10 Phoenix (Tyler Paley, play-by-play and Alex Coil, color analyst) with NHL Network’s studio team presenting all pre-puck drop and post-game coverage on NHL platforms as well as intermission reports for both games. NHLN Host Tony Luftman and analyst E. J. Hradek will provide extensive coverage for Friday’s game, while Erika Wachter and Kevin Weekes will have all the news and analysis during Saturday’s matchup.

This weekend’s marquee series will also be streamed live on the NCHC’s digital network, NCHC.tv. All games in an NCHC venue are available live on NCHC.tv throughout the 2025-26 season.

NHL.com writers Adam Kimelman and Mike G. Morreale take an in-depth look at McKenna, who previously played three seasons, from 2022 to 2025, in the Western Hockey League with the Medicine Hat Tigers.

About NHL Network: As the TV home for the National Hockey League, NHL Network™ gives viewers an all-access pass to complete hockey coverage both on and off the ice, including live NHL games and special on-site coverage of NHL events, plus three signature studio shows, interviews, highlights and expert analysis from a variety of hockey insiders and former players. Additional programming includes behind-the-scenes features, player profiles and international and amateur hockey competitions. For more information on NHL Network, log on to nhlnetwork.com or follow @NHLNetwork on Twitter.