Mahovlich's magnificent NHL career had memorable opening act

Frank Mahovlich's road to the Hockey Hall of Fame began at Maple Leaf Gardens 69 years ago on this March 20, 1957, a 19-year-old called up from Toronto’s St. Michael’s College School major-junior team for a three-game NHL trial.
"The Big M" wore No. 26 for the Toronto Maple Leafs on this night against the defending Stanley Cup champion Montreal Canadiens and for his second game against the Detroit Red Wings, before changing, against Detroit, into the No. 27 he’d make famous, winning the Stanley Cup four times with the Maple Leafs, then twice more with the Canadiens.
Mahovlich would play 18 NHL seasons with the Maple Leafs, Red Wings and Canadiens between 1957-74. He had 1,103 points (533 goals, 570 assists) in 1,181 games, winning the Stanley Cup in 1962, 1963, 1964 and 1967 with Toronto, then in 1971 and 1973 with Montreal. He had 118 points (51 goals, 67 assists) in 137 playoff games.