Mahovlich's magnificent NHL career had memorable opening act

Voted the 1957-58 Calder Trophy winner as the NHL rookie of the year, the graceful left wing retired from hockey in 1978 following four seasons in the World Hockey Association and a starring role for Canada in the 1972 Summit Series, elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1981. In 1998, he was appointed to Senate of Canada, the Upper House of Parliament, serving until his retirement in 2013.

All of that was in the future on March 20, 1957, a tall, promising forward summoned from St. Mikes, an assembly line of sorts for the Maple Leafs, for an NHL look-see in Toronto’s final three games of the regular season; they would finish fifth in the six-team League, missing the playoffs. In his maiden game, he’d be used by coach Howie Meeker at center and on right wing.

In the Maple Leaf Gardens press box that night was Milt Dunnell, the legendary Toronto Daily Star sports editor and columnist. Dunnell served up seven glorious paragraphs the following morning on the game as he imagined it was viewed by Mahovlich, whom he didn’t quote.

Nor did he need to. Dunnell’s prose offered readers an insightful, unique look at a moment in hockey history, the eyes and ears of the fans that night as he was with so many of his columns and features.