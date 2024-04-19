Mahovlich, Bucyk rooting hard for former teams in Maple Leafs-Bruins series

The Bruins' five-game quarterfinal win against the Maple Leafs in 1972 got Boston rolling toward its second Stanley Cup win in three seasons, a sweep of the St. Louis Blues leading to a 4-2 Final triumph against the Rangers.
Bucyk played 20 postseason games for Boston against the Maple Leafs, spread over series in 1959, 1969, 1972 and 1974. He scored 24 points (10 goals, 14 assists). The legend nicknamed "Chief" had earlier played one series against Toronto as a member of the Detroit Red Wings, with one assist in a five-game 1956 semifinal.
The Boston-Toronto slate is clean heading into this opening round, no matter that the Bruins swept the Maple Leafs 4-0 this season, outscoring their rival 14-7.
“Special teams are going to be a big factor, as they always are in the playoffs,” Bucyk said. “I’m worried about our power play, which hasn’t been effective lately. I hope they can put it together the way they had it going at the beginning of the year. Special teams are what win and lose you games.”
The Bruins ranked 14th in the NHL on the power play this season (22.2 percent), tied for sixth on the penalty kill (82.5 percent). The Maple Leafs were seventh on the power play (24.0 percent), and tied for 22nd on the penalty kill (76.9 percent).
“And goaltending is going to be huge as well,” Bucyk said. “If you don’t have that, you’re going to be in trouble.”
Mahovlich will watch the series unfold from home in Toronto. Bucyk, the unofficial Mayor of TD Garden, will hold court and entertain visitors in the Bruins Alumni Suite during Boston’s home games, as he does always.
“Sometimes I leave disappointed but a lot of times I’m very happy,” he said. “I hope to be happy the whole series.
“I just hope the Bruins are ready and start playing well. You can’t play badly at the beginning of the game. The first goal is a big factor. Get the lead and they’ll need two to beat us.”
Top photo: Boston Bruins legend Johnny Bucyk presents the 2024 John P. Bucyk Award to goalie Linus Ullmark, awarded annually to the Bruins player who provides exceptional off-ice charitable contributions; and Frank Mahovlich, winner of four career Stanley Cup titles with the Maple Leafs and two with the Canadiens, holding a trophy miniature in April 2023.