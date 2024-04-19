Mahovlich, Bucyk rooting hard for former teams in Maple Leafs-Bruins series

They didn’t often line up against each other during the seven games of the Stanley Cup Playoffs 65 years ago, the last time the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Boston Bruins in the NHL postseason.

But if Maple Leafs icon Frank Mahovlich and Bruins legend Johnny Bucyk weren’t on the same sheet in 1959, they’re on the same page now. Each will be tuned to the best-of-7 Eastern Conference First Round series between their teams, beginning Saturday at TD Garden (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TBS, SN, TVAS, CBC).

“I think the Maple Leafs have a pretty good team,” Mahovlich said. “They have four or five good goal-scorers. I can see them doing very well.”

Said Bucyk of the Bruins with a laugh: “I’m ready. I just hope the rest of my team is.”

This will be the 17th postseason series between these two rivals, dating to 1933. They’re even at eight wins each; one of Toronto’s victories was in fact a 1-1 tie in games, that 1936 win coming by virtue of an 8-6 edge on a total-goals format.