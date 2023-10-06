Latest News

Coyotes' Tourigny evolves, clicks with players

Winnipeg Jets 2023-24 season preview

Washington Capitals 2023-24 season preview

Stanley Cup predictions for 2023-24 NHL season

Potential NHL milestones for 2023-24 NHL season

Preseason roundup: O’Reilly gets 1st goal with Predators

Sabres' Savoie to practice after upper-body injury

Penguins' Crosby can still compete against best

Leon Draisaitl feels urgency to win Cup on at The Rink podcast

Jamie Drysdale signs 3 year contract with Anaheim Ducks

Arthur Kaliyev suspended 4 games for kneeing

Rocket Richard Trophy winner debated

United by Hockey Mobile Museum set to return for 2023-24 season

Preseason roundup: McDavid gets 4 points in Oilers win

Camp Buzz: Palmieri back at practice with Islanders

Super 16: Defending champion Golden Knights remain team to beat

Toronto Maple Leafs 2023-24 season preview

Vegas Golden Knights 2023-24 season preview

Senators 3, Jets 0

Recap: Ottawa Senators @ Winnipeg Jets 10.5.23

Anton Forsberg made 21 saves for the Ottawa Senators, who shut out the Winnipeg Jets 3-0 at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg on Thursday.

Jakob Chychrun and Josh Bailey each had a goal and an assist for the Senators.

Connor Hellebuyck made 30 saves for the Jets, who finished the preseason 2-3-1.

Claude Giroux gave Ottawa a 1-0 lead on a breakaway at 16:58 of the first period.

Bailey, who is with the Senators on a professional tryout agreement, scored off a rebound in the slot at 17:26 of the second period to make it 2-0.

Chychrun scored a power-play goal at 10:28 of the third period for the 3-0 final.