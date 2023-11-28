Latest News

Tampa Bay Lightning Colorado Avalanche game recap November 27

Johansen scores twice, Avalanche defeat Lightning
Vegas Golden Knights Calgary Flames game recap November 27

Weegar scores with 5 seconds left in OT, Flames rally past Golden Knights
Florida Panthers Ottawa Senators game recap November 27

Reinhart scores twice, Panthers shut out Senators
Panthers general manager Bill Zito interview on start to season

Zito talks Panthers handling adversity to start season in Q&A with NHL.com
Trophy Tracker Jack Adams Award early favorites

Trophy Tracker: Tocchet early leader for Adams as top coach
Boston Bruins Columbus Blue Jackets game recap November 27

Chinakhov, Blue Jackets hand Bruins 3rd straight loss
Buffalo Sabres New York Rangers game recap November 27

Tuch scores twice, Sabres cruise past streaking Rangers
Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest 2023-24

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest
Minnesota Wild fire coach Dean Evason

Evason fired as Wild coach, replaced by Hynes
Shanahan, Mayer recall 1st All-Star Game player draft

Shanahan, Mayer help bring back player draft at 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend
player draft returning to NHL All Star Weekend

New NHL All-Star Thursday to feature player draft, PWHL 3-on-3
2024 NHL All-Star Weekend expanded to 3-day event

2024 NHL All-Star Weekend expanded to 3-day event
Minnesota Wild Ryan Hartman suspended two games

Hartman suspended 2 games for actions in Wild game
NHL Buzz news and Notes November 27

NHL Buzz: MacKinnon game-time decision for Avalanche against Lightning
Maple Leafs 'hit or miss' this season, GM says

Maple Leafs have been 'hit or miss' this season, GM says
Fantasy top 10 waiver wire pickups

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Sanheim credits new mental approach for greater maturity, resilience with Flyers

Defenseman's average time per game, shot attempts at 5-on-5 when on ice up from last season

Travis Sanheim PHI feature TUNE IN

© Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

VOORHEES, N.J. -- Travis Sanheim didn't change much physically during the offseason other than adding a few pounds of muscle to his frame, and he didn't really focus on improving any particular aspect of his game.

The biggest reason behind the Philadelphia Flyers defenseman's improvement is his mental approach.

"It's not his play; it's his mindset," coach John Tortorella said Monday. "Your play doesn't change unless you change your mindset. He's a difference-maker now. Last year he watched and that's what aggravated me about him. All the foot speed and the abilities and the length, everything about him, and he watched. He's not watching this year. People are watching him.

"That isn't a change in his skill. That isn't a change of anything physical to me. It's mental."

That's led to Sanheim leading the Flyers (11-9-1) with 16 points (two goals, 14 assists) and averaging 26:01 of ice time entering the game against the Carolina Hurricanes at Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+). Though he's minus-5 this season, he was minus-5 last season when he averaged 20:24 in 81 games. The Flyers also are averaging 51.4 percent of the shot attempts at 5-on-5 when he's on the ice, up from 46.9 percent last season.

"Obviously off to a pretty good start," Sanheim said. "Just feel a lot more comfortable this season. I feel like I've kind of found a pretty good role and I'm happy with where my game is at. But in saying that I want to continue to keep pushing, I want to get better here, keep growing in my game. There's lots of areas that I can continue to work on.

"Obviously last year was one to kind of forget and move past and I feel like I've done a good job kind of coming into the season with a different mindset and it's been working so far."

PHI@ANA: Sanheim increases Flyers' lead in 3rd

There was a lot Sanheim had to overcome, including being a healthy scratch in the Flyers' lone visit to Calgary, where he played his junior hockey, and his name popped up in offseason trade rumors.

"Just like everybody else, I explained to him that my duty is to listen to offers or trade talks if it's going to make the team better down the road," Philadelphia general manager Daniel Briere said. "That's what I have to do. I've had talks with different players with different teams. I don't know why just his name came out. ... On his side, he admitted that he didn't play the best hockey that he could have played last year. Now it's a completely different player that we have."

It all led to plenty of motivation for the 27-year-old.

"I think with different things that that went on, I think it was pretty easy to come in and not really have any pressure or worry about certain things and just go out and play," Sanheim said. "That was kind of the biggest thing for me. You're a pretty good hockey player, go out and do what you do best."

The best example of Sanheim's growth mentally might have come during the first period of a 3-1 loss to the New York Rangers on Friday, when he gave the puck to Rangers forward Chris Kreider in the slot, leading to New York's second goal.

"You see him after that play? I watched him," Tortorella said. "I didn't say one word, but I watched, and I knew he was going to be OK. All he did is skate to the bench. He knew it was a huge mistake and he got ready for his next shift. There wasn't a change in body language, there wasn't a change in his attitude. Whatever he did as far as workout in the summer, he's put on some weight (6-foot-4, 222 pounds), but he has worked on his mind. For me, he has changed how he thinks of himself and what he can be as a player. And that is so powerful."

Sanheim also said he has a better relationship in his second season playing for Tortorella.

"I think we do have a better understanding of each other and I think that's helped a lot this season," he said. "I think we've been able to work well together, and he can trust that I'm going to go out and do the job. ... Same thing when I make those mistakes, he can trust that I'm going to go out and respond and provide good minutes after that, which is something that he wanted to see more of last season, and I think I've done a good job of responding to that."

Sanheim's teammates certainly have noticed the improvement in his on-ice play and his approach.

"Every player goes through a season probably like [2022-23]," forward Travis Konecny said. "For him, I think it was more he just needs that little bit of confidence and kind of the belief, that somebody believes in what he's doing. I think this summer ... everyone always keeps talking about his summer, but he wanted to prove to himself and prove to 'Torts' and whoever else that was maybe doubting him that he was going to come in and show his worth on the team. I'm not surprised seeing what he's done so far. You guys may be, but we all knew that he had it in him."

SEASON
GAMES
PTS
+/-
SAT%
TOI
2022-23 
81
23
-5
46.4%
20:24
2023-24 
21
16
-5
51.4%
26:01