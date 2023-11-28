Sanheim credits new mental approach for greater maturity, resilience with Flyers

There was a lot Sanheim had to overcome, including being a healthy scratch in the Flyers' lone visit to Calgary, where he played his junior hockey, and his name popped up in offseason trade rumors.

"Just like everybody else, I explained to him that my duty is to listen to offers or trade talks if it's going to make the team better down the road," Philadelphia general manager Daniel Briere said. "That's what I have to do. I've had talks with different players with different teams. I don't know why just his name came out. ... On his side, he admitted that he didn't play the best hockey that he could have played last year. Now it's a completely different player that we have."

It all led to plenty of motivation for the 27-year-old.

"I think with different things that that went on, I think it was pretty easy to come in and not really have any pressure or worry about certain things and just go out and play," Sanheim said. "That was kind of the biggest thing for me. You're a pretty good hockey player, go out and do what you do best."

The best example of Sanheim's growth mentally might have come during the first period of a 3-1 loss to the New York Rangers on Friday, when he gave the puck to Rangers forward Chris Kreider in the slot, leading to New York's second goal.

"You see him after that play? I watched him," Tortorella said. "I didn't say one word, but I watched, and I knew he was going to be OK. All he did is skate to the bench. He knew it was a huge mistake and he got ready for his next shift. There wasn't a change in body language, there wasn't a change in his attitude. Whatever he did as far as workout in the summer, he's put on some weight (6-foot-4, 222 pounds), but he has worked on his mind. For me, he has changed how he thinks of himself and what he can be as a player. And that is so powerful."

Sanheim also said he has a better relationship in his second season playing for Tortorella.

"I think we do have a better understanding of each other and I think that's helped a lot this season," he said. "I think we've been able to work well together, and he can trust that I'm going to go out and do the job. ... Same thing when I make those mistakes, he can trust that I'm going to go out and respond and provide good minutes after that, which is something that he wanted to see more of last season, and I think I've done a good job of responding to that."

Sanheim's teammates certainly have noticed the improvement in his on-ice play and his approach.

"Every player goes through a season probably like [2022-23]," forward Travis Konecny said. "For him, I think it was more he just needs that little bit of confidence and kind of the belief, that somebody believes in what he's doing. I think this summer ... everyone always keeps talking about his summer, but he wanted to prove to himself and prove to 'Torts' and whoever else that was maybe doubting him that he was going to come in and show his worth on the team. I'm not surprised seeing what he's done so far. You guys may be, but we all knew that he had it in him."