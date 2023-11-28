Sanheim credits new mental approach for greater maturity, resilience with Flyers

VOORHEES, N.J. -- Travis Sanheim didn't change much physically during the offseason other than adding a few pounds of muscle to his frame, and he didn't really focus on improving any particular aspect of his game.
The biggest reason behind the Philadelphia Flyers defenseman's improvement is his mental approach.
"It's not his play; it's his mindset," coach John Tortorella said Monday. "Your play doesn't change unless you change your mindset. He's a difference-maker now. Last year he watched and that's what aggravated me about him. All the foot speed and the abilities and the length, everything about him, and he watched. He's not watching this year. People are watching him.
"That isn't a change in his skill. That isn't a change of anything physical to me. It's mental."
That's led to Sanheim leading the Flyers (11-9-1) with 16 points (two goals, 14 assists) and averaging 26:01 of ice time entering the game against the Carolina Hurricanes at Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+). Though he's minus-5 this season, he was minus-5 last season when he averaged 20:24 in 81 games. The Flyers also are averaging 51.4 percent of the shot attempts at 5-on-5 when he's on the ice, up from 46.9 percent last season.
"Obviously off to a pretty good start," Sanheim said. "Just feel a lot more comfortable this season. I feel like I've kind of found a pretty good role and I'm happy with where my game is at. But in saying that I want to continue to keep pushing, I want to get better here, keep growing in my game. There's lots of areas that I can continue to work on.
"Obviously last year was one to kind of forget and move past and I feel like I've done a good job kind of coming into the season with a different mindset and it's been working so far."