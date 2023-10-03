Flyers 3, Bruins 1

Latest News

Training Camp Buzz: Krug makes preseason debut for Blues
Preseason roundup: Korpisalo, Senators shut out Penguins
‘Behind The Glass: Los Angeles Kings Training Camp’ debuts
NHL Free Agent Tracker
How 8 Eastern Conference teams can get back into Stanley Cup Playoffs
Fantasy hockey top 10 bounce-back candidates
EA Sports NHL 24 World Championship returns to global stage
Fantasy hockey pool draft kit cheat sheet
Color of Hockey: Baez, Guerra, Hernandez friendly collegiate rivals
Flyers season preview: Healthy Couturier, Atkinson could provide spark
Sharks season preview: Blackwood added in goal to aid rebuild
Batherson, Senators make most of Kraft Hockeyville in Sydney, Nova Scotia
Preseason roundup: Senators defeat Panthers at Kraft Hockeyville
Players signed to professional tryouts for NHL training camps 
Training Camp Buzz: Podkolzin sent to AHL by Canucks
Sutter retires from NHL after 13 seasons
Crosby practices with Penguins in hometown rink
Blackhawks' Savoie has surgery on right femur

Bruins at Flyers 10.2.23

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Cam Atkinson scored his first goal of the preseason for the Philadelphia Flyers in a 3-1 win against the Boston Bruins at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Monday.

Travis Konecny and Joel Farabee also scored, and Morgan Frost had two assists for the Flyers. Samuel Ersson made 13 saves.

Morgan Geekie scored, and Jeremy Swayman made 21 saves for the Bruins.

Geekie gave Boston a 1-0 lead at 14:50 of the first period with a power-play goal.

Atkinson tied it 1-1 at 1:10 of the second period, scoring with a backhand in front.

Konecny scored 58 seconds later at 2:08 to give Philadelphia a 2-1 lead, and Farabee extended it to 3-1 at 16:00.