Panthers at Jets projected lineups

PANTHERS (6-4-2) at JETS (4-4-3)

8 p.m. ET; TSN3, SCRIPPS

Panthers projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Reinhart -- Sandis Vilmanis

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Lars Eller

Bokondji Imama -- Cole Schwindt -- Garnet Hathaway

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones

Dmitry Kulikov -- Radko Gudas

Akira Schmid

Cooper Black

Scratched: Uvis Balinskis, Cole Reinhardt

Injured: Jacob Markstrom (upper body), Aleksander Barkov (knee), Brad Marchand (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (neck)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Cole Perfetti

Isak Rosén -- Adam Lowry -- Gabriel Vilardi

Alex Iafallo -- Viggo Bjorck -- Dawson Mercer

Cole Koepke -- Morgan Barron -- Brad Lambert

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Elias Salomonsson -- Dylan DeMelo

Mario Ferraro -- Tyrel Bauer

Stuart Skinner

Clay Stevenson

Scratched: Nico Daws, Nino Niederreiter, Haydn Fleury

Injured: Garrett Brown (lower body), Josh Morrissey (upper body), Nick Bjugstad (upper body), Vladislav Namestnikov (undisclosed)

Status report

The Panthers held an optional morning skate. They will use the same lineup from a 3-2 win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday. … The Jets will insert Lambert for Niederreiter at forward, and Bauer enters for Fleury on defense.