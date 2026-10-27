Panthers at Jets projected lineups

PANTHERS (6-4-2) at JETS (4-4-3)
8 p.m. ET; TSN3, SCRIPPS
Panthers projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Reinhart -- Sandis Vilmanis
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Lars Eller
Bokondji Imama -- Cole Schwindt -- Garnet Hathaway
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones
Dmitry Kulikov -- Radko Gudas
Akira Schmid
Cooper Black
Scratched: Uvis Balinskis, Cole Reinhardt
Injured: Jacob Markstrom (upper body), Aleksander Barkov (knee), Brad Marchand (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (neck)
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Cole Perfetti
Isak Rosén -- Adam Lowry -- Gabriel Vilardi
Alex Iafallo -- Viggo Bjorck -- Dawson Mercer
Cole Koepke -- Morgan Barron -- Brad Lambert
Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk
Elias Salomonsson -- Dylan DeMelo
Mario Ferraro -- Tyrel Bauer
Stuart Skinner
Clay Stevenson
Scratched: Nico Daws, Nino Niederreiter, Haydn Fleury
Injured: Garrett Brown (lower body), Josh Morrissey (upper body), Nick Bjugstad (upper body), Vladislav Namestnikov (undisclosed)
Status report
The Panthers held an optional morning skate. They will use the same lineup from a 3-2 win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday. … The Jets will insert Lambert for Niederreiter at forward, and Bauer enters for Fleury on defense.