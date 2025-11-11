Marchand extends goal streak to 5, Panthers edge Golden Knights

It is Marchand's longest goal streak since 2015-16, when he had runs of seven games (from Feb. 2-14) and five games (Jan. 16-25). Marchand also extended his point streak to eight games (eight goals, four assists).

Jesper Boqvist and Sam Reinhart scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves for the Panthers (8-7-1), who concluded their four-game road trip 2-2-0. Donovan Sebrango had two assists for his first NHL points.

Tomas Hertl and Ivan Barbashev scored, and Carl Lindbom made 17 saves for the Golden Knights (7-4-4), who have lost three in a row (0-2-1).

Boqvist gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead at 14:47 of the first period. While skating up toward the blue line, he turned and scored with a one-timer that beat the blocker of Lindbom, who wasn't fully set in his crease.

Marchand extended it to 2-0 at 10:54 of the second period. Gustav Forsling cleared the puck off the boards into the neutral zone, where Marchand picked it up. He then skated down the left wing, deked around Kaedan Korczak while cutting to the slot and roofed a backhand past Lindbom.

Hertl cut it to 2-1 at 1:25 of the third period, knocking in a rebound while falling to the ice after Bobrovsky made the initial save on Shea Theodore’s shot.

Reinhart responded with a power-play goal to make it 3-1 at 4:54. He redirected Seth Jones' one-timer from the right point past the pad of Lindbom.

Barbashev made it 3-2 at 9:04. Brayden McNabb’s initial shot hit off the stick of Aaron Ekblad and deflected right to Barbashev, who gloved it down and quickly roofed a shot over Bobrovsky's shoulder from the bottom of the right circle.