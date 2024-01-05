Panthers win 6th straight, defeat struggling Golden Knights

Reinhart was named to the 2024 NHL All-Star Game for the first time in his career earlier in the day.

Matthew Tkachuk and Carter Verhaeghe each had a goal and an assist, and Brandon Montour had two assists for Florida (24-12-2). Sergei Bobrovsky made 26 saves.

The Panthers played the majority of the game with 10 forwards after captain Aleksander Barkov (upper body) and Evan Rodrigues (lower body) each left the game in the first period.

Pavel Dorofeyev scored, and Logan Thompson made 32 saves for Vegas (22-12-5), which has lost six of seven.

Dorofeyev gave Vegas a 1-0 lead at 3:59 of the first period. Bobrovsky made the initial save on Mark Stone's shot, but the rebound bounced out to Dorofeyev, who scored into an open net.

Sam Bennett tied the game 1-1 with a power-play goal at 14:15. He scored from the right circle after Oliver Ekman-Larsson's slap shot from the point caromed to him off the end boards.

Tkachuk put Florida in front 2-1 at 6:15 of the second period with a redirection of Montour's point shot.

Verhaeghe extended the lead to 3-1 at 18:38 on a rebound in the right circle.

Reinhart made it 4-1 at 5:23 of the third period with a one-timer on the power play. It was his 25th goal of the season.