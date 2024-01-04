Panthers at Golden Knights 

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

PANTHERS (23-12-2) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (22-11-5)

10 p.m. SCRIPPS, BSFL, SNO, SNE, TVAS

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Ryan Lomberg

Jonah Gadjovich -- Kevin Stenlund -- Will Lockwood

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Josh Mahura, Steven Lorentz

Injured: Nick Cousins (concussion)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Jonathan Marchessault 

Pavel Dorofeyev – Chandler Stephenson -- Mark Stone

William Carrier -- Nicolas Roy -- Paul Cotter

Grigori Denisenko -- Michael Amadio -- Brett Howden

Nicolas Hague -- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb -- Zach Whitecloud

Alec Martinez – Brayden Pachal

Logan Thompson

Jiri Patera

Scratched: Lukas Cormier

Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), Ben Hutton (upper body) William Karlsson (lower body), Keegan Kolesar (illness), Kaedan Korczak (lower body), Shea Theodore (upper body)

Status report

Gadjovich replaces Cousins, a forward in concussion protocol. ... The Golden Knights claimed defenseman Tobias Bjornfot off waivers from the Los Angeles Kings. ... Vegas recalled Denisenko, a forward, and Cormier, a defensemen, from Henderson of the American Hockey League. Denisenko will make his season debut tonight in place of Kolesar.

Latest News

2024 IIHF WJC roundup day 10 January 4 2023

World Junior Championship roundup: United States, Sweden to play for gold
NHL Buzz news and notes January 3

NHL Buzz: Karlsson out 2 games for Vegas
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Brennan Othmann to make NHL debut for New York Rangers

Othmann says NHL debut for Rangers ‘going to be fun’
nhl fantasy hockey rookies best prospects rankings

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings
nhl fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings
nhl fantasy hockey top 25 goaltender rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
Christian Dvorak injury status update

Dvorak out for season for Canadiens with torn pectoral muscle
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games
NHL betting odds for January 4, 2024

NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 4
Matthews seizes moment for 8th consecutive 30-goal season with Maple Leafs

Matthews seizes moment for 8th consecutive 30-goal season with Maple Leafs
AHL notebook: Top storylines of 2024

AHL notebook: Top storylines of 2024
NHL On Tap News and Notes January 4

NHL On Tap: Bedard plays Broadway when Blackhawks visit Rangers
32 players in 2024 NHL All-Star Game announced

Initial 32 participants in 2024 NHL All-Star Game to be unveiled
Ilya Samsonov goalie to take time away from Toronto Maple Leafs

Samsonov to use time away from Maple Leafs as 'physical and mental reset'
Toronto Maple Leafs Anaheim Ducks game recap January 3

Matthews scores 30th goal in OT, Maple Leafs rally past Ducks
nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings