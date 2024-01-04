Panthers at Golden Knights 

PANTHERS (23-12-2) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (22-11-5)
10 p.m. SCRIPPS, BSFL, SNO, SNE, TVAS
Panthers projected lineup
Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Ryan Lomberg
Jonah Gadjovich -- Kevin Stenlund -- Will Lockwood
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour
Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Dmitry Kulikov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Josh Mahura, Steven Lorentz
Injured: Nick Cousins (concussion)
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Jonathan Marchessault
Pavel Dorofeyev – Chandler Stephenson -- Mark Stone
William Carrier -- Nicolas Roy -- Paul Cotter
Grigori Denisenko -- Michael Amadio -- Brett Howden
Nicolas Hague -- Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb -- Zach Whitecloud
Alec Martinez – Brayden Pachal
Logan Thompson
Jiri Patera
Scratched: Lukas Cormier
Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), Ben Hutton (upper body) William Karlsson (lower body), Keegan Kolesar (illness), Kaedan Korczak (lower body), Shea Theodore (upper body)
Status report
Gadjovich replaces Cousins, a forward in concussion protocol. ... The Golden Knights claimed defenseman Tobias Bjornfot off waivers from the Los Angeles Kings. ... Vegas recalled Denisenko, a forward, and Cormier, a defensemen, from Henderson of the American Hockey League. Denisenko will make his season debut tonight in place of Kolesar.