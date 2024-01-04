Panthers at Golden Knights 

PANTHERS (23-12-2) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (22-11-5)

10 p.m. SCRIPPS, BSFL, SNO, SNE, TVAS

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Ryan Lomberg

Jonah Gadjovich -- Kevin Stenlund -- Will Lockwood

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Josh Mahura, Steven Lorentz

Injured: Nick Cousins (concussion)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Jonathan Marchessault

Pavel Dorofeyev – Chandler Stephenson -- Mark Stone

William Carrier -- Nicolas Roy -- Paul Cotter

Grigori Denisenko -- Michael Amadio -- Brett Howden

Nicolas Hague -- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb -- Zach Whitecloud

Alec Martinez – Brayden Pachal

Logan Thompson

Jiri Patera

Scratched: Lukas Cormier

Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), Ben Hutton (upper body) William Karlsson (lower body), Keegan Kolesar (illness), Kaedan Korczak (lower body), Shea Theodore (upper body)

Status report

Gadjovich replaces Cousins, a forward in concussion protocol. ... The Golden Knights claimed defenseman Tobias Bjornfot off waivers from the Los Angeles Kings. ... Vegas recalled Denisenko, a forward, and Cormier, a defensemen, from Henderson of the American Hockey League. Denisenko will make his season debut tonight in place of Kolesar.