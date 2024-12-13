Lankinen makes 27 saves, Canucks shut out Panthers

It was Lankinen's third shutout this season and sixth in the NHL. Miller had missed the previous 10 games because of a personal leave of absence.

Brock Boeser scored in his 500th NHL game, and defenseman Carson Soucy scored his first goal of the season for the Canucks (15-8-5), who had lost two straight but have earned a point in six of their past seven (4-1-2). Quinn Hughes, Max Sasson and Teddy Blueger each had two assists.

Sergei Bobrovsky made 15 saves for the Panthers (18-10-2), who had their seven-game point streak end (6-0-1).

It was the first time this season Florida had been shut out.

Soucy gave the Canucks a 1-0 lead at 2:23 of the first period. He took a drop pass from Sasson as the trailer on a rush and scored with a shot from the top of the circles that deflected off the stick of Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad and over the glove of Bobrovsky.

Danton Heinen made it 2-0 at 18:41. After taking a pass from Heinen on a rush, Sasson faked a shot along the right wing before sending a return pass back toward the crease, where it deflected in off the pad of Bobrovsky and Heinen's skate.

Boeser pushed it to 3-0 off a nice pass from Miller at 4:53 of the second period. His initial shot went wide of the net, but it caromed back to him off the end boards, and he scored into an open net with Bobrovsky looking the other way.

Jake DeBrusk made it 4-0 with a power-play goal at 12:55 of the third period. Miller won a face-off and passed to Hughes for a one-timer from the point that DeBrusk deflected in off Bobrovsky.

Lankinen made his best save at 10:33 of the third by stopping Niko Mikkola, who was alone at the hash marks.