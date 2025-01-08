Panthers at Utah projected lineups

PANTHERS (24-15-2) at UTAH (17-15-7)
10 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN1, TVAS
Panthers projected lineup
Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart
Eetu Luostarinen -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Carter Verhaeghe -- Anton Lundell -- Jesper Boqvist
A.J. Greer -- Tomas Nosek -- Mackie Samoskevich
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Dmitry Kulikov -- Niko Mikkola
Uvis Balinskis -- Nate Schmidt
Sergei Bobrovsky
Spencer Knight
Scratched: Jonah Gadjovich, Tobias Bjornfot, Adam Boqvist
Injured: None
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz
Jack McBain -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
Lawson Crouse -- Nick Bjugstad -- Liam O’Brien
Alexander Kerfoot -- Kevin Stenlund -- Michael Carcone
Mikhail Sergachev -- Olli Maatta
Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring
Juuso Valimaki -- Vladislav Kolyachonok
Karel Vejmelka
Jaxson Stauber
Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Matias Maccelli
Injured: Maveric Lamoureux (undisclosed), Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body), Robert Bortuzzo (lower body), Connor Ingram (upper body)
Status report
Each team held an optional morning skate Wednesday. ... Ekblad and Mikkola each will be a game-time decision and will skate in warmups, Panthers coach Paul Maurice said; Ekblad sustained an undisclosed injury and did not play the end of the third period of a 3-2 shootout win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday or in a 3-1 loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Monday and Mikkola has missed five games with an upper-body injury. ... Lamoureux, a defenseman, skated Wednesday but is still not cleared to play... Utah will dress the same 18 skaters used in a as they did in a 3-2 overtime loss at the Dallas Stars on Saturday.