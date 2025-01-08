Panthers at Utah projected lineups

PANTHERS (24-15-2) at UTAH (17-15-7)

10 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN1, TVAS

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Eetu Luostarinen -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Carter Verhaeghe -- Anton Lundell -- Jesper Boqvist

A.J. Greer -- Tomas Nosek -- Mackie Samoskevich

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Dmitry Kulikov -- Niko Mikkola

Uvis Balinskis -- Nate Schmidt

Sergei Bobrovsky

Spencer Knight

Scratched: Jonah Gadjovich, Tobias Bjornfot, Adam Boqvist

Injured: None

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz

Jack McBain -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Lawson Crouse -- Nick Bjugstad -- Liam O’Brien

Alexander Kerfoot -- Kevin Stenlund -- Michael Carcone

Mikhail Sergachev -- Olli Maatta

Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring

Juuso Valimaki -- Vladislav Kolyachonok

Karel Vejmelka

Jaxson Stauber

Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Matias Maccelli

Injured: Maveric Lamoureux (undisclosed), Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body), Robert Bortuzzo (lower body), Connor Ingram (upper body)

Status report

Each team held an optional morning skate Wednesday. ... Ekblad and Mikkola each will be a game-time decision and will skate in warmups, Panthers coach Paul Maurice said; Ekblad sustained an undisclosed injury and did not play the end of the third period of a 3-2 shootout win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday or in a 3-1 loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Monday and Mikkola has missed five games with an upper-body injury. ... Lamoureux, a defenseman, skated Wednesday but is still not cleared to play... Utah will dress the same 18 skaters used in a as they did in a 3-2 overtime loss at the Dallas Stars on Saturday.