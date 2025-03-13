Panthers at Maple Leafs projected lineups

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Mackie Samoskevich -- Sam Bennett -- Evan Rodrigues

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Jesper Boqvist

A.J. Greer -- Nico Sturm -- Tomas Nosek

Gustav Forsling -- Seth Jones

Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov

Uvis Balinskis -- Nate Schmidt

Sergei Bobrovsky

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Jonah Gadjovich

Injured: Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Brad Marchand (upper body)

Suspended: Aaron Ekblad

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner

Calle Jarnkrok -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Bobby McMann -- Scott Laughton -- Max Domi

Pontus Holmberg -- David Kampf -- Steven Lorentz

Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo

Jake McCabe -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Simon Benoit -- Phillippe Myers

Anthony Stolarz

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Nicholas Robertson

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Max Pacioretty (tightness), Christopher Tanev (upper body)

Status report

The Panthers are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 3-2 loss at the Boston Bruins on Tuesday. ... Tanev participated in the Maple Leafs optional morning skate and will be a game-time decision; the defenseman has missed six games. ... If Tanev plays, Myers would be scratched.