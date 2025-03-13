Panthers at Maple Leafs projected lineups
Panthers projected lineup
Carter Verhaeghe -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart
Mackie Samoskevich -- Sam Bennett -- Evan Rodrigues
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Jesper Boqvist
A.J. Greer -- Nico Sturm -- Tomas Nosek
Gustav Forsling -- Seth Jones
Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov
Uvis Balinskis -- Nate Schmidt
Sergei Bobrovsky
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Jonah Gadjovich
Injured: Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Brad Marchand (upper body)
Suspended: Aaron Ekblad
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner
Calle Jarnkrok -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Bobby McMann -- Scott Laughton -- Max Domi
Pontus Holmberg -- David Kampf -- Steven Lorentz
Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo
Jake McCabe -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Simon Benoit -- Phillippe Myers
Anthony Stolarz
Joseph Woll
Scratched: Nicholas Robertson
Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Max Pacioretty (tightness), Christopher Tanev (upper body)
Status report
The Panthers are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 3-2 loss at the Boston Bruins on Tuesday. ... Tanev participated in the Maple Leafs optional morning skate and will be a game-time decision; the defenseman has missed six games. ... If Tanev plays, Myers would be scratched.