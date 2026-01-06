Panthers at Maple Leafs projected lineups

PANTHERS (22-16-3) at MAPLE LEAFS (19-15-7)

7:30 p.m. ET; SNO, TNT, HBO MAX

Panthers projected lineup

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart

Brad Marchand -- Sam Bennett -- Carter Verhaeghe

Mackie Samoskevich -- Evan Rodrigues -- A.J. Greer

Jesper Boqvist -- Luke Kunin -- Jack Studnicka

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Uvis Balinskis

Donovan Sebrango -- Jeff Petry

Sergei Bobrovsky

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Noah Gregor, Tobias Bjornfot

Injured: Seth Jones (upper body), Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Cole Schwindt (arm)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matias Maccelli -- John Tavares -- Mathew Knies

Bobby McMann -- Auston Matthews -- Max Domi

Steven Lorentz -- Scott Laughton -- Calle Jarnkrok

Easton Cowan -- Nicolas Roy -- Nicholas Robertson

Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Troy Stecher

Simon Benoit -- Philippe Myers

Joseph Woll

Dennis Hildeby

Scratched: Matt Benning, Jacob Quillan, Marshal Rifai

Injured: William Nylander (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (upper body), Chris Tanev (groin), Dakota Mermis (lower body), Dakota Joshua (kidney), Jake McCabe (lower body)

Status report

Tkachuk participated in an optional morning skate without a noncontact jersey for the first time this season, but Panthers coach Paul Maurice said there remains no timeline for the forward’s return. ... Carlo will play for the first time since Nov. 13 when he sustained an ankle injury that required surgery and kept him out 23 games.