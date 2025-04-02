Panthers at Maple Leafs projected lineups

By NHL.com
PANTHERS (44-26-3) AT MAPLE LEAFS (45-25-4)

7:30 p.m. ET; SN, TVAS2, SCRIPPS

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Brad Marchand -- Sam Bennett -- Mackie Samoskevich

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Jesper Boqvist

A.J. Greer -- Nico Sturm -- Evan Rodrigues

Gustav Forsling -- Seth Jones

Niko Mikkola -- Nate Schmidt

Tobias Bjornfot -- Uvis Balinskis

Sergei Bobrosvky

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Tomas Nosek, Jonah Gadjovich

Injured: Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Dmitry Kulikov (upper body)

Suspended: Aaron Ekblad

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner

Bobby McMann -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Scott Laughton -- Max Domi -- Calle Jarnkrok

Pontus Holmberg -- David Kampf -- Steven Lorentz

Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo

Jake McCabe -- Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Anthony Stolarz

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Nicholas Robertson, Philippe Myers

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Max Pacioretty (tightness)

Status Report

The Panthers did not hold a morning skate after a 3-2 overtime loss at the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday... Sturm's status is unclear because he left that game after one shift at 3:17 of the first period following a collision with linemate A.J. Greer. Coach Paul Maurice said after the game, "We'll get him looked at again (Wednesday). He didn't feel he could come back, so we'll get him assessed (Wednesday)."... The Maple Leafs will use the same 18 skaters for the third straight game.

