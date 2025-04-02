Panthers at Maple Leafs projected lineups

PANTHERS (44-26-3) AT MAPLE LEAFS (45-25-4)
7:30 p.m. ET; SN, TVAS2, SCRIPPS
Panthers projected lineup
Carter Verhaeghe -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart
Brad Marchand -- Sam Bennett -- Mackie Samoskevich
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Jesper Boqvist
A.J. Greer -- Nico Sturm -- Evan Rodrigues
Gustav Forsling -- Seth Jones
Niko Mikkola -- Nate Schmidt
Tobias Bjornfot -- Uvis Balinskis
Sergei Bobrosvky
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Tomas Nosek, Jonah Gadjovich
Injured: Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Dmitry Kulikov (upper body)
Suspended: Aaron Ekblad
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner
Bobby McMann -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Scott Laughton -- Max Domi -- Calle Jarnkrok
Pontus Holmberg -- David Kampf -- Steven Lorentz
Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo
Jake McCabe -- Chris Tanev
Simon Benoit -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Anthony Stolarz
Joseph Woll
Scratched: Nicholas Robertson, Philippe Myers
Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Max Pacioretty (tightness)
Status Report
The Panthers did not hold a morning skate after a 3-2 overtime loss at the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday... Sturm's status is unclear because he left that game after one shift at 3:17 of the first period following a collision with linemate A.J. Greer. Coach Paul Maurice said after the game, "We'll get him looked at again (Wednesday). He didn't feel he could come back, so we'll get him assessed (Wednesday)."... The Maple Leafs will use the same 18 skaters for the third straight game.