Lightning cruise past Panthers, finish 2nd in Atlantic race

Point has 3 points for Tampa Bay, which will face Florida in 1st round of playoffs

Panthers at Lightning | Recap

By Corey Long
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TAMPA -- Brayden Point had a goal and two assists for the Tampa Bay Lightning in a 5-1 win against the Florida Panthers at Amalie Arena on Tuesday.

Tampa Bay, which finished as the No. 2 seed in the Atlantic Division following the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 4-0 victory at the Buffalo Sabres earlier Tuesday, will face the Panthers in the Eastern Conference First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Lightning will have home-ice advantage.

Nikita Kucherov had a goal and an assist, and Yanni Gourde had two assists for the Lightning (47-26-8), who had lost two of three. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 23 saves.

Brad Marchand scored for the Panthers (47-31-4), who were coming off a 5-3 loss to the New York Rangers on Monday. Vitek Vanecek made 26 saves.

Point gave Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead at 1:32 of the first period with a wrist shot from the left circle that beat Vanecek to the far post.

Conor Geekie made it 2-0 at 15:25 with a one-timer from the right circle off a pass from Point.

Jake Guentzel extended it 3-0 with a short-handed goal at 18:09 after Anthony Cirelli stole the puck from Seth Jones along the boards and found Guentzel open in the low slot for the score.

Kucherov pushed it to 4-0 at 4:42 of the second period when Gourde faked a shot from the slot and found Kucherov open at the bottom of the right circle, where he scored into the open net.

Marchand made it 4-1 at 5:36 when he finished a 2-on-1 rush with a wrist shot that beat Vasilevskiy low on the glove side. It was his second goal with Florida since being traded from the Boston Bruins on March 7.

Darren Raddysh scored a power-play goal at 11:22 of the third period, a one-timer from the left circle off a cross-ice pass from Kucherov for the 5-1 final.

