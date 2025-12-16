Coach’s Challenge: FLA @ TBL – 2:11 of the Third Period

Challenge Initiated By: Florida

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Original call is upheld – Goal Tampa Bay

Explanation: The play on the ice was challenged under Rule 38 – Coach’s Challenge. Rule 38.1 states, “In all Coach’s Challenge situations, the original call on the ice will be overturned if, and only if, a conclusive and irrefutable determination can be made on the basis of video evidence that the original call on the ice was clearly not correct. If a review is not conclusive and/or there is any doubt whatsoever as to whether the call on the ice was correct, the original call on the ice will be confirmed.”

After video review, it was determined that the contact between Tampa Bay’s Jake Guentzel and Florida’s Sergei Bobrovsky occurred in the white ice and did not constitute goaltender interference.

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge

