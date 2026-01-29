Panthers at Blues projected lineups 

PANTHERS (28-21-3) at BLUES (19-25-9)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, SCRIPPS

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe -- Evan Rodrigues -- Sam Reinhart

Mackie Samoskevich -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Cole Schwindt -- Brad Marchand

Sandis Vilmanis -- Luke Kunin -- A.J. Greer

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Uvis Balinskis

Tobias Bjornfot -- Jeff Petry

Daniil Tarasov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Donovan Sebrango, Jesper Boqvist

Injured: Seth Jones (upper body), Aleksander Barkov (knee), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Anton Lundell (upper body)

Blues projected lineup

Jonatan Berggren -- Brayden Schenn -- Jimmy Snuggerud

Jake Neighbours -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Robby Fabbri

Mathieu Joseph -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Nick Bjugstad

Alexey Toropchenko -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Nathan Walker

Philip Broberg -- Colton Parayko

Tyler Tucker -- Justin Faulk

Cam Fowler -- Logan Mailloux

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Matthew Kessel

Injured: Pius Suter (high ankle sprain), Robert Thomas (lower body), Dylan Holloway (high ankle sprain), Jordan Kyrou (upper body)

Status report

Lundell is day to day after the forward was injured during a 4-3 loss to the Utah Mammoth on Tuesday. He will be replaced by Kunin. … Reinhart and Forsling did not take part in the Panthers morning skate, but each will play. ... Sundqvist was activated from injured reserve. He had missed four games because of a skate cut above his ankle. ... Forwards Neighbours and Kyrou each will be a game-time decision, according to Blues coach Jim Montgomery. Neighbours sustained a lower-body injury and Kyrou an upper-body injury in a 4-3 loss to the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. ... Forwards Matt Luff and Hugh McGing, who had been recalled under emergency conditions from Springfield of the American Hockey League, were returned to the AHL. ... Holloway, a forward who has missed 19 of the past 20 games, was placed on injured reserve.