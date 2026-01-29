Panthers at Blues projected lineups 

PANTHERS (28-21-3) at BLUES (19-25-9)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, SCRIPPS
Panthers projected lineup
Carter Verhaeghe -- Evan Rodrigues -- Sam Reinhart
Mackie Samoskevich -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen -- Cole Schwindt -- Brad Marchand
Sandis Vilmanis -- Luke Kunin -- A.J. Greer
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Uvis Balinskis
Tobias Bjornfot -- Jeff Petry
Daniil Tarasov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Scratched: Donovan Sebrango, Jesper Boqvist
Injured: Seth Jones (upper body), Aleksander Barkov (knee), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Anton Lundell (upper body)
Blues projected lineup
Jonatan Berggren -- Brayden Schenn -- Jimmy Snuggerud
Jake Neighbours -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Robby Fabbri
Mathieu Joseph -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Nick Bjugstad
Alexey Toropchenko -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Nathan Walker
Philip Broberg -- Colton Parayko
Tyler Tucker -- Justin Faulk
Cam Fowler -- Logan Mailloux
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Matthew Kessel
Injured: Pius Suter (high ankle sprain), Robert Thomas (lower body), Dylan Holloway (high ankle sprain), Jordan Kyrou (upper body)
Status report
Lundell is day to day after the forward was injured during a 4-3 loss to the Utah Mammoth on Tuesday. He will be replaced by Kunin. … Reinhart and Forsling did not take part in the Panthers morning skate, but each will play. ... Sundqvist was activated from injured reserve. He had missed four games because of a skate cut above his ankle. ... Forwards Neighbours and Kyrou each will be a game-time decision, according to Blues coach Jim Montgomery. Neighbours sustained a lower-body injury and Kyrou an upper-body injury in a 4-3 loss to the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. ... Forwards Matt Luff and Hugh McGing, who had been recalled under emergency conditions from Springfield of the American Hockey League, were returned to the AHL. ... Holloway, a forward who has missed 19 of the past 20 games, was placed on injured reserve.