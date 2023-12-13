Daccord has 1st NHL shutout, Kraken top Panthers to end 8-game skid

Goalie stops 24, Yamamoto, Bellemare each gets goal, assist

Recap: Panthers @ Kraken 12.12.23

By Darren Brown
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SEATTLE -- Joey Daccord made 24 saves in his first NHL shutout, and the Seattle Kraken ended an eight-game skid with a 4-0 win against the Florida Panthers at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday.

Kailer Yamamoto and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare each had a goal and an assist for the Kraken (9-14-7), who won their first game since a 7-1 victory against the San Jose Sharks on Nov. 22. Will Borgen had two assists.

Sergei Bobrovsky had 19 saves for the Panthers (17-9-2), who had won three straight. Bobrovsky had won his previous four starts.

Yamamoto made it 1-0 with a breakaway goal at 3:06 of the second period after a stretch pass from Borgen. Yamamoto deked to his forehand and tucked it under the crossbar. The goal marked the first time Seattle has scored the first goal of a game since its eight-game skid (0-6-2) began.

Bellemare made 2-0 at 5:59 of the third period after defenseman Ryker Evans swung behind the net and fed it to Bellemare in the low slot for an open net. The assist was Evans’ first NHL point.

Alex Wennberg extended it to 3-0 at 9:13 of the third with a wrist shot off a 2-on-1 rush. He took a pass from Borgen at the Florida blue line, skated in and shot it off the post and in behind Bobrovsky.

Eeli Tolvanen scored an empty-net goal at 16:09 for the 4-0 final.

