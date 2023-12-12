'Road to the NHL Winter Classic' set to premiere on TNT, MAX

Episode 1 of 4-part all-access follows Golden Knights, Kraken heading up to outdoor game Jan. 1

Road To The NHL Winter Classic begins next week

By Nicholas J. Cotsonika
@cotsonika NHL.com Columnist

Jonathan Marchessault keeps making mistakes. After a turnover leads to a goal for the Dallas Stars, Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy talks to the forward on the bench, telling him he needs to manage the puck better.

“That’s my bad,” Marchessault says.

“Just [bleeping] play behind them,” Cassidy says as he watches the play. “Now we just turned it over.”

“That’s my bad,” Marchessault repeats, a little louder, as Cassidy speaks.

“I know it was,” Cassidy says. “I’m just saying. Read the ice.”

That’s just one peek behind the scenes in the first episode of “Road to the NHL Winter Classic presented by Enterprise,” which premieres on TNT and Max at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday in the United States and on SN1 at 6 p.m. ET on Thursday in Canada.

The four-part docuseries follows the Golden Knights and Seattle Kraken as they prepare for the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on Jan. 1 (3 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, SN, TVAS).

The first episode shows several moments fans normally don’t get to see and hear, such as Kraken coach Dave Hakstol talking to center Yanni Gourde at practice and the Golden Knights enjoying dinner during their Fathers Trip to St. Louis and Dallas.

The cameras follow Seattle defenseman Ryker Evans during his NHL debut in a 2-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Thursday, even as he puts on his tie in his hotel room, drives to the rink in his Jeep and puts on his equipment in the locker room. They show his parents watching his first shift, his mother recording with her phone.

They provide insight into the Golden Knights. Vegas won the Stanley Cup last season, Marchessault was voted the winner of the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and the Golden Knights defeated the Stars 6-1 on Saturday. The standards are high.

Marchessault goes back to the bench, slams the door shut and kicks it. He tries to bank the puck off the boards into the offensive zone, only to hit linesman Devin Berg and turn it over. He curses, and as he skates off, he barks back, “Where am I supposed to go with that?” After he turns over another puck, Cassidy says on the bench, “Every time it touches his stick today, it’s a disaster.”

Then he turns over the puck that leads to the goal and the exchange on the bench with Cassidy.

“Let’s get it back,” Marchessault says. “We’ll get it back. Sorry for that.” 

The Golden Knights do just that when captain Mark Stone gives Vegas a 3-1 lead in the first period. In the locker room during the first intermission, forward Keegan Kolesar asks Marchessault if he has anything to say.

“No,” Marchessault says. “Just leave me alone, Keegan.”

Marchessault isn’t alone. Cassidy bemoans a mistake by center Jack Eichel too. But the Golden Knights pull away from the Stars, and in the process, Marchessault makes things right with Berg. Sitting on the bench, he taps the linesman with his stick.

“Sorry for yelling at your earlier,” Marchessault tells him. “I blamed you for a [lousy] play from me.”

Latest News

NHL Buzz news and notes December 12

NHL Buzz: Svechnikov out 'a while' for Hurricanes following MRI
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
NHL On Tap News and Notes December 12

NHL On Tap: Kane leads shorthanded Red Wings against Blues
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games
NHL betting odds for December 12 2023

NHL matchups, odds to watch: December 12
Calgary Flames Colorado Avalanche game recap December 11

Avalanche score 3 in 3rd period, rally past Flames
Detroit Red Wings Dallas Stars game recap December 11

Heiskanen has 3 points, Stars score 6 in win against Red Wings
NHL Buzz news and notes December 11

NHL Buzz: Larkin placed on injured reserve by Red Wings
Bedard ready for McDavid when Blackhawks visit Oilers

Bedard set for test with Blackhawks of facing Oilers' McDavid, 'best player in the world'
Arizona Coyotes Cooley returns to Pittsburgh to face Crosby Penguins

Cooley returns home with Coyotes for 1st game against Crosby, Penguins
Kenny Albert discusses motivation to write 1st book

Albert discusses motivation to write 1st book in Q&A with NHL.com
Bedard equipped to handle 'circus,' McDavid says

Bedard equipped to handle 'circus' surrounding generational player, McDavid says
Colton Parayko solidifying role as Blues number one defenseman

Parayko solidifying role as Blues' No. 1 defenseman
Arizona Coyotes Buffalo Sabres game recap December 11

Okposo, Robinson each has 3 points in Sabres win against Coyotes
Toronto Maple Leafs New York Islanders game recap December 11

Islanders recover for OT win against Tavares, Maple Leafs
Maple Leafs John Tavares gets 1000th NHL point against Islanders

Tavares reaches 1,000 NHL points in Maple Leafs OT loss
Mike Sullivan right person to coach Pittsburgh GM Dubas says 

Sullivan ‘right person’ to coach Penguins despite slow start, GM says
Erik Gudbranson suspended one game for actions in Blue Jackets game

Gudbranson suspended 1 game for actions in Blue Jackets game