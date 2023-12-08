Beniers geared up for Winter Classic with Kraken despite struggles

Reigning rookie of the year, Seattle, each having issue scoring with outdoor game vs. Vegas on horizon

By Nicholas J. Cotsonika
Nicholas J. Cotsonika
NHL.com Columnist

SEATTLE -- Matty Beniers has sat in the stands for the Winter Classic at least once, maybe twice.

Growing up in the Boston area, he went to see hockey at Fenway Park. It was either a college game or the 2010 Winter Classic between the Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers. He can’t remember for sure. He was 7 then.

When he was 13, he went to the 2016 Winter Classic between the Bruins and Montreal Canadiens at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Now 21, he gets to play for the Seattle Kraken against the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic at T-Mobile Park on Jan. 1 (3 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, SN, TVAS).

“I’m excited,” he said. “It’s going to be super fun.”

Beniers is living the dream.

Talk to him, and you’re struck by his maturity and positivity. You forget he’s so young he could still be a senior at the University of Michigan. You wouldn’t know how difficult this season has been for him and Seattle.

The center had 57 points (24 goals, 33 assists) in 80 games last season and won the Calder Trophy, voted NHL rookie of the year. In their second season as an expansion team, the Kraken were one of the highest-scoring teams in the League and made the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time.

This season, Beniers has 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in 27 games. He has gone from plus-14 to minus-17. The Kraken have gone from fourth in goals per game (3.52, tied with the New Jersey Devils) to 29th (2.59). They’ve lost six straight (0-5-1) entering their game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday (10 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, BSSUN, TVAS2).

Road To The NHL Winter Classic airs Wednesday

Coach Dave Hakstol said consistency has been an issue for Beniers and the team, but he remains confident.

“Matty’s a guy that’s certainly going to lead the way for us,” Hakstol said. “I have no question about that. This guy shows up and works every day and has such a great positive attitude. He’s going to be one of the guys that leads the way towards that consistency.”

The dynamic has changed this season. Expectations are higher, the spotlight brighter. At Kraken Community Iceplex, Beniers’ Winter Classic jersey is front and center at the team store, and his image is on the wall of the practice rink, larger than life. Opponents don’t take Seattle lightly anymore, and they key on Beniers.

“We’re not surprising anyone,” Beniers said. “I think they game plan a little bit more. I think I’m definitely seeing a little bit of tougher matchups than I did. But you’ve got to play with it. You’ve got to get through that and just find a way to succeed.”

It’s normal. Detroit Red Wings defenseman Mortiz Seider won the Calder in 2021-22, when he had 50 points (seven goals, 43 assists) in 82 games. He dipped to 42 points (five goals, 37 assists) in 82 games last season, and he’s rebounding this season with 17 points (four goals, 13 points) in 25 games.

“The popular language is always to talk about a ‘sophomore slump,’” Hakstol said. “I don’t really necessarily believe in that. I mean, the League gets a little bit harder as the League prescouts and learns and understands your game.

SEA@CHI: Beniers puts the Kraken on the board in 1st

“In that regard, you do have to make some adjustments. You have to know who you’re playing against and what their strengths are. Those are things that every player learns and goes through.

“Matty is no different. I think he’s an exceptional young man, but he also has to go through some of those learning experiences, and as I said, on the positive side, I have no question that he’s going come out on the other side stronger and better and the player we all know that he is for us.”

Asked if he was far off from the level at which he played last season, Beniers said: “No. I don’t think so. I think I can be better, but also at the same, I think I’m playing well, and I think I’m getting chances, creating chances. Sometimes things just don’t go in for you or you just don’t get the bounces.”

Beniers went through ups and downs offensively last season too. He had nine points (five goals, four assists) in his first 17 games, then had 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in his next six. He had four points (one goal, three assists) in his next 12, then 11 points (six goals, five assists) in his next seven. He didn’t have a point in his next 10 games, then had eight points (two goals, six assists) in his next seven.

“Goals come in bunches,” he said. “I think the biggest thing is us as a team getting in the winning column and getting that going. …

“I think it’s just staying positive, being team-first, trying to help your team do the best they can, trying to help them win. Everything else will take care of itself. The more you focus on the individual stuff, the way less it happens.”

