Beniers geared up for Winter Classic with Kraken despite struggles

SEATTLE -- Matty Beniers has sat in the stands for the Winter Classic at least once, maybe twice.

Growing up in the Boston area, he went to see hockey at Fenway Park. It was either a college game or the 2010 Winter Classic between the Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers. He can’t remember for sure. He was 7 then.

When he was 13, he went to the 2016 Winter Classic between the Bruins and Montreal Canadiens at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Now 21, he gets to play for the Seattle Kraken against the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic at T-Mobile Park on Jan. 1 (3 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, SN, TVAS).

“I’m excited,” he said. “It’s going to be super fun.”

Beniers is living the dream.

Talk to him, and you’re struck by his maturity and positivity. You forget he’s so young he could still be a senior at the University of Michigan. You wouldn’t know how difficult this season has been for him and Seattle.

The center had 57 points (24 goals, 33 assists) in 80 games last season and won the Calder Trophy, voted NHL rookie of the year. In their second season as an expansion team, the Kraken were one of the highest-scoring teams in the League and made the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time.

This season, Beniers has 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in 27 games. He has gone from plus-14 to minus-17. The Kraken have gone from fourth in goals per game (3.52, tied with the New Jersey Devils) to 29th (2.59). They’ve lost six straight (0-5-1) entering their game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday (10 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, BSSUN, TVAS2).