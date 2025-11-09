Celebrini scores for 3rd straight game, Sharks edge Panthers

Askarov makes 38 saves, San Jose has won 5 of 6; Marchand extends goal streak to 4 for Florida

Panthers at Sharks | Recap

By Max Miller
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SAN JOSE -- Macklin Celebrini scored his 10th goal of the season, and the San Jose Sharks defeated the Florida Panthers 3-1 for their third straight win at SAP Center on Saturday.

Adam Gaudette and Alexander Wennberg also scored for the Sharks (7-6-3), who have won five of their past six (5-0-1). Will Smith had two assists, and Yaroslav Askarov made 38 saves.

Smith extended his point streak to four games (six points; two goals, four assists) and Celebrini extended his point and goal streak to three games (six points; three goals, three assists).

Brad Marchand scored for the Panthers (7-7-1), who have alternated wins and losses in their past eight games (4-3-1), and Daniil Tarasov made 20 saves. Marchand has scored five times in a four-game goal streak.

Celebrini gave the Sharks a 1-0 lead at 17:25 of the first period, scoring when Smith found him alone in the slot with a pass from below the goal line.

Gaudette redirected a point shot from Dmitry Orlov to make it 2-0 at 3:06 of the second period.

Marchand cut it to 2-1 28 seconds later, scoring into an open net off the rebound of his own shot that had knocked Askarov's helmet off.

Wennberg added an empty-net goal at 19:10 of the third period.

