Penguins recover, defeat Panthers in OT for 4th win in row

Rust carried the puck to the right face-off circle for a wrist shot on a 2-on-1 with Erik Karlsson.

“I think, for us, showing that resolve and getting these wins when, earlier in the year, we folded when we gave up the lead,” Rust said. “I think it’s definitely a step in the right direction. ... Next goal wins. Go over the boards, do your job.”

Evgeni Malkin had a goal and an assist, and Blake Lizotte had two assists for the Penguins (11-12-4), who have won four straight. Tristan Jarry made 37 saves.

“I think it’s just the mindset of the group,” Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said. “I just think we have a different feeling on the bench. If we give up a couple goals in the third period like we did, when you look at the way the game is played, we were fortunate to be up a couple of goals.

“What I liked about the group is no one got rattled. There was great conversation on the bench amongst the players.”