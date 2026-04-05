Malkin has hat trick, Penguins score 6 goals in 2nd period to cruise past Panthers

Crosby had two assists to pass Steve Yzerman (1,755) for the seventh-most points all-time, and Erik Karlsson had a goal and three assists for the Penguins (39-22-16), who have won three of four. Rickard Rakell, Anthony Mantha and Elmer Soderblom each had a goal and an assist, and Arturs Silovs made 19 saves.

“It feels like every couple of games these guys hit another milestone,” Pittsburgh coach Dan Muse said. “It’s not like these minor milestones. These are big ones, these are some that you never really even get to see. It’s incredible.”

The Penguins are second in the Metropolitan Division, 10 points behind the Carolina Hurricanes in first and five ahead of the New York Islanders in third.

Sergei Bobrovsky allowed six goals on 19 shots before being pulled at 9:53 of the second period, and Daniil Tarasov made nine saves on 12 shots in relief for the Panthers (37-36-3), who have lost four of six. A.J. Greer had a goal and an assist.

Florida, which won the Stanley Cup each of the past two seasons, was eliminated from contention for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“It got away from us,” Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. “I mean, just the quickness of the game, for us, was a lot. The puck movement. So, we had touches on almost all of the pucks that ended up in our net. ... We were slower than they were. Credit them, they were fast.”

The teams will play again here on Sunday.

“Obviously, we’ll take a bunch from (this game),” Florida forward Cole Schwindt said. “Obviously, we’re playing the exact same team, so clean things up that we need to and get another crack at them tomorrow.”