Couturier, Flyers defeat Panthers for Tocchet’s 1st win as coach

It was Rick Tocchet’s first victory as Flyers coach. He was hired May 14 to replace John Tortorella, who was fired March 27.

Tyson Foerster, Bobby Brink and Christian Dvorak also scored for Philadelphia (1-1-1) in its home opener. Dan Vladar made 24 saves.

Sam Reinhart had a goal and an assist for Florida (3-1-0) in its first loss of the season. Daniil Tarasov made 17 saves in his Florida debut.

Couturier's second goal gave the Flyers a 3-2 lead at 15:50 of the third period. Trevor Zegras made a backhand pass from behind the Panthers goal on the left to Couturier for a one-timer from the right face-off circle that beat Tarasov.

Brink made it 4-2 with an empty-net goal at 17:43 before Dvorak also scored into an empty net at 18:33 for the 5-2 final.

Foerster put the Flyers ahead 1-0 at 8:54 of the first period. Couturier knocked down a clearing attempt by Panthers defenseman Uvis Balinskis, and his pass attempt up the wall hit Florida's Sam Bennett and went to Foerster. He skated through the left face-off circle and beat Tarasov to the short side.

Couturier scored on a breakaway to make it 2-0 at 15:47 of the second period.

Reinhart scored a short-handed goal to make it 2-1 at 19:22. After Vladar stopped his initial shot, Reinhart pushed his own rebound behind the net, where he took the puck away from Brink and scored on a wraparound at the right post.

Bennett tied it 2-2 on a power-play goal at 10:15 of the third.