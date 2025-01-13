Panthers at Flyers projected lineups

PANTHERS (25-15-3) at FLYERS (18-20-5)
7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSP, TVAS
Panthers projected lineup
Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart
Eetu Luostarinen -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Carter Verhaeghe -- Anton Lundell -- Jesper Boqvist
A.J. Greer -- Tomas Nosek -- Mackie Samoskevich
Gustav Forsling -- Dmitry Kulikov
Niko Mikkola -- Nate Schmidt
Tobias Bjornfot -- Uvis Balinskis
Sergei Bobrovsky
Spencer Knight
Scratched: Adam Boqvist
Injured: Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Aaron Ekblad (undisclosed)
Flyers projected lineup
Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Travis Konecny
Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink
Olle Lycksell -- Sean Couturier -- Matvei Michkov
Scott Laughton -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Egor Zamula -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale
Samuel Ersson
Ivan Fedotov
Scratched: Erik Johnson, Joel Farabee, Aleksei Kolosov
Injured: Nicolas Deslauriers (upper body)
Status report
Ekblad will miss at least the next two games, including Tuesday at the New Jersey Devils. Panthers coach Paul Maurice said he's hopeful the defenseman will be available against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday. ... Flyers coach John Tortorella said there could be some lineup changes based on the health of certain players.