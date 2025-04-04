Panthers at Senators projected lineups

PANTHERS (44-27-4) at SENATORS (40-29-6)

2 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN5, SCRIPPS

Panthers projected lineup

Jesper Boqvist -- Sam Bennett -- Sam Reinhart

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Brad Marchand

Carter Verhaeghe -- Evan Rodrigues -- Mackie Samoskevich

A.J. Greer -- Tomas Nosek -- Jonah Gadjovich

Gustav Forsling -- Seth Jones

Niko Mikkola -- Nate Schmidt

Jaycob Megna -- Uvis Balinskis

Sergei Bobrovsky

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: None

Injured: Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Dmitry Kulikov (upper body), Nico Sturm (upper body), Aleksander Barkov (upper body)

Suspended: Aaron Ekblad

Senators projected lineup

Claude Giroux -- Tim Stutzle -- Fabian Zetterlund

David Perron -- Dylan Cozens -- Drake Batherson

Ridly Greig -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio

Matthew Highmore -- Adam Gaudette -- Angus Crookshank

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo

Linus Ullmark

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Dennis Gilbert, Travis Hamonic

Injured: Nick Cousins (knee), Brady Tkachuk (upper body)

Status report

Barkov will not play Saturday or at the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday after being injured during a 3-2 overtime loss at the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday. “It’s not serious, but he’s not playing this weekend,” coach Paul Maurice said Friday. … Maurice made changes to each forward line in practice Friday. … Sturm, a forward who also was injured Tuesday, is expected to return by the middle of next week. ... Brady Tkachuk, who has missed two games, is questionable for Saturday and at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday; the forward has not resumed skating since taking a hit from Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Ryan Graves in a 1-0 overtime loss Sunday.