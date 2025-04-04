Panthers at Senators projected lineups

PANTHERS (44-27-4) at SENATORS (40-29-6)
2 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN5, SCRIPPS
Panthers projected lineup
Jesper Boqvist -- Sam Bennett -- Sam Reinhart
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Brad Marchand
Carter Verhaeghe -- Evan Rodrigues -- Mackie Samoskevich
A.J. Greer -- Tomas Nosek -- Jonah Gadjovich
Gustav Forsling -- Seth Jones
Niko Mikkola -- Nate Schmidt
Jaycob Megna -- Uvis Balinskis
Sergei Bobrovsky
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: None
Injured: Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Dmitry Kulikov (upper body), Nico Sturm (upper body), Aleksander Barkov (upper body)
Suspended: Aaron Ekblad
Senators projected lineup
Claude Giroux -- Tim Stutzle -- Fabian Zetterlund
David Perron -- Dylan Cozens -- Drake Batherson
Ridly Greig -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio
Matthew Highmore -- Adam Gaudette -- Angus Crookshank
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo
Linus Ullmark
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Dennis Gilbert, Travis Hamonic
Injured: Nick Cousins (knee), Brady Tkachuk (upper body)
Status report
Barkov will not play Saturday or at the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday after being injured during a 3-2 overtime loss at the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday. “It’s not serious, but he’s not playing this weekend,” coach Paul Maurice said Friday. … Maurice made changes to each forward line in practice Friday. … Sturm, a forward who also was injured Tuesday, is expected to return by the middle of next week. ... Brady Tkachuk, who has missed two games, is questionable for Saturday and at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday; the forward has not resumed skating since taking a hit from Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Ryan Graves in a 1-0 overtime loss Sunday.