Panthers at Rangers projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

PANTHERS (35-34-3) at RANGERS (29-35-9)

1 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NHLN, MSG, SN1, TVAS

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe -- Eetu Luostarinen -- Matthew Tkachuk

Mackie Samoskevich -- Jesper Boqvist -- Noah Gregor

Cole Reinhardt -- Tomas Nosek -- Vinnie Hinostroza

Nolan Foote -- Luke Kunin -- A.J. Greer

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Dmitry Kulikov -- Seth Jones

Donovan Sebrango -- Mike Benning

Sergei Bobrovsky

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Jack Studnicka

Injured: Sam Bennett (undisclosed), Evan Rodrigues (finger), Sam Reinhart (foot), Niko Mikkola (knee), Anton Lundell (ribs), Uvis Balinskis (fractured foot), Brad Marchand (lower body), Cole Schwindt (lower body), Aleksander Barkov (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)

Rangers projected lineup

Gabe Perreault -- Mika Zibanejad -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Vincent Trocheck -- Adam Sykora

Tye Kartye -- J.T. Miller -- Conor Sheary

Jonny Brodzinski -- Noah Laba -- Jaroslav Chmelar

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Adam Fox

Matthew Robertson -- Will Borgen

Drew Fortescue -- Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Dylan Garand

Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Adam Edstrom

Injured: Matt Rempe (upper body), Urho Vaakanainen (upper body), Jonathan Quick (upper body)

Status report

Greer is eligible to play for the Panthers after serving his three-game suspension from the NHL Department of Player Safety for boarding Calgary Flames forward Connor Zary during a 4-1 loss March 20. … Laba is considered a gametime decision but is likely to return for the Rangers after missing five games with a lower-body injury. The Rangers assigned forward Juuso Parssinen to Hartford of the American Hockey League on Saturday, an indication that Laba will play.

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