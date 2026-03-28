Panthers at Rangers projected lineups

PANTHERS (35-34-3) at RANGERS (29-35-9)
1 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NHLN, MSG, SN1, TVAS
Panthers projected lineup
Carter Verhaeghe -- Eetu Luostarinen -- Matthew Tkachuk
Mackie Samoskevich -- Jesper Boqvist -- Noah Gregor
Cole Reinhardt -- Tomas Nosek -- Vinnie Hinostroza
Nolan Foote -- Luke Kunin -- A.J. Greer
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Dmitry Kulikov -- Seth Jones
Donovan Sebrango -- Mike Benning
Sergei Bobrovsky
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Jack Studnicka
Injured: Sam Bennett (undisclosed), Evan Rodrigues (finger), Sam Reinhart (foot), Niko Mikkola (knee), Anton Lundell (ribs), Uvis Balinskis (fractured foot), Brad Marchand (lower body), Cole Schwindt (lower body), Aleksander Barkov (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)
Rangers projected lineup
Gabe Perreault -- Mika Zibanejad -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- Vincent Trocheck -- Adam Sykora
Tye Kartye -- J.T. Miller -- Conor Sheary
Jonny Brodzinski -- Noah Laba -- Jaroslav Chmelar
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Adam Fox
Matthew Robertson -- Will Borgen
Drew Fortescue -- Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Dylan Garand
Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Adam Edstrom
Injured: Matt Rempe (upper body), Urho Vaakanainen (upper body), Jonathan Quick (upper body)
Status report
Greer is eligible to play for the Panthers after serving his three-game suspension from the NHL Department of Player Safety for boarding Calgary Flames forward Connor Zary during a 4-1 loss March 20. … Laba is considered a gametime decision but is likely to return for the Rangers after missing five games with a lower-body injury. The Rangers assigned forward Juuso Parssinen to Hartford of the American Hockey League on Saturday, an indication that Laba will play.