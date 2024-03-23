Panthers at Rangers

PANTHERS (45-20-4) at RANGERS (46-20-4)

8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+

Panthers projected lineup

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Evan Rodrigues -- Kevin Stenlund -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Nick Cousins -- Steven Lorentz -- Kyle Okposo

Gustav Forsling -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour

Josh Mahura -- Uvis Balinskis

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Ryan Lomberg, Tobias Bjornfoot

Suspended: Dmitry Kulikov

Injured: Aaron Ekblad (lower body), Aleksander Barkov (lower body), Jonah Gadjovich (undisclosed)

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Jack Roslovic

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Jonny Brodzinski -- Alex Wennberg -- Kaapo Kakko

Jimmy Vesey -- Barclay Goodrow -- Matt Rempe

K'Andre Miller -- Braden Schneider

Erik Gustafsson -- Adam Fox

Zac Jones -- Chad Ruhwedel

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Will Cuylle, Brandon Scanlin

Injured: Jacob Trouba (lower body), Ryan Lindgren (lower body)

Status report

Barkov will miss his second straight game. The Panthers lost 3-0 to the Nashville Predators without the center on Thursday. … Ekblad, a defenseman, is expected to miss his fifth straight game. … Okposo will play after being scratched the past two games. ... Lomberg, a forward, will be scratched for the first time this season and will be replaced by Lorentz in the lineup. Florida coach Paul Maurice said there would be a game-time decision on defense but did not specify whom. … Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said the team will rotate its 13 forwards when healthy for the remainder of the season, meaning Cuylle, will be scratched for Brodzinski on Saturday. … Defensemen Trouba and Lindgren remain out. Trouba will miss his ninth straight game and Lindgren will miss his third in a row.