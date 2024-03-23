Panthers at Rangers

PANTHERS (45-20-4) at RANGERS (46-20-4)
8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+
Panthers projected lineup
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Evan Rodrigues -- Kevin Stenlund -- Vladimir Tarasenko
Nick Cousins -- Steven Lorentz -- Kyle Okposo
Gustav Forsling -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour
Josh Mahura -- Uvis Balinskis
Sergei Bobrovsky
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Ryan Lomberg, Tobias Bjornfoot
Suspended: Dmitry Kulikov
Injured: Aaron Ekblad (lower body), Aleksander Barkov (lower body), Jonah Gadjovich (undisclosed)
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Jack Roslovic
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Jonny Brodzinski -- Alex Wennberg -- Kaapo Kakko
Jimmy Vesey -- Barclay Goodrow -- Matt Rempe
K'Andre Miller -- Braden Schneider
Erik Gustafsson -- Adam Fox
Zac Jones -- Chad Ruhwedel
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Will Cuylle, Brandon Scanlin
Injured: Jacob Trouba (lower body), Ryan Lindgren (lower body)
Status report
Barkov will miss his second straight game. The Panthers lost 3-0 to the Nashville Predators without the center on Thursday. … Ekblad, a defenseman, is expected to miss his fifth straight game. … Okposo will play after being scratched the past two games. ... Lomberg, a forward, will be scratched for the first time this season and will be replaced by Lorentz in the lineup. Florida coach Paul Maurice said there would be a game-time decision on defense but did not specify whom. … Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said the team will rotate its 13 forwards when healthy for the remainder of the season, meaning Cuylle, will be scratched for Brodzinski on Saturday. … Defensemen Trouba and Lindgren remain out. Trouba will miss his ninth straight game and Lindgren will miss his third in a row.