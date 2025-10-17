Meier has 2 points, Devils defeat Panthers for 3rd straight win

Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier each scored, and Jake Allen made 21 saves for the Devils (3-1-0), who have won three straight after a 6-3 season-opening loss at the Carolina Hurricanes.

Evan Rodrigues scored, and Daniil Tarasov made 30 saves for the Panthers (3-3-0), who have lost three straight.

Meier gave the Devils a 2-1 lead on a redirection of a point shot by Simon Nemec from the bottom of the right face-off circle that went between the legs of defenseman Gustav Forsling and past Tarasov at 6:23 of the third period.

New Jersey went 5-for-5 on the penalty kill.

Rodrigues gave Florida a 1-0 lead at 1:59 of the first period on a chip over Allen's right pad from outside the left post. Brad Marchand had the primary assist to become the first 37-year-old with a five-game point streak (three goals, three assists) for the Panthers since Jaromir Jagr in 2016-17 (five games at age 45).

Tarasov made 12 saves in the first, including a blocker stop against Jack Hughes on a 2-on-1 with Jesper Bratt at 17:45.

Hughes tied the game 1-1 with a power-play goal from a tough angle low in the left face-off circle on a snap shot that hit the shoulder of Tarasov and entered under the crossbar at 5:48 of the second period. Bratt earned the assist, the 300th of his NHL career.

Hischier scored off a wrist shot from the slot following a diving pass by Dawson Mercer from the left circle for a 3-1 lead at 11:47 of the third.

Sam Reinhart thought he pulled the Panthers within 3-2 at 18:43 of the third with Tarasov pulled for an extra attacker, but the goal was waved off when Anton Lundell was called for incidental contact on Allen. A subsequent challenge by Florida confirmed the call.