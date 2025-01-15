Knight, Panthers get past Devils in shootout

Makes 25 saves for Florida; New Jersey loses 6th in 8 games

Panthers at Devils | Recap

By David Satriano
@davidsatriano NHL.com Staff Writer

NEWARK, N.J. -- Spencer Knight made 25 saves, helping the Florida Panthers to a 2-1 shootout win against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on Tuesday.

Jesper Boqvist scored for the Panthers (26-16-3), who had lost two straight and three of four. They lost 4-3 at the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday.

Anton Lundell scored the deciding goal in the shootout for Florida, which is 4-0 in shootouts this season.

Nico Hischier scored, and Jacob Markstrom made 27 saves for the Devils (26-16-5), who have lost six of eight (2-4-2).

Boqvist gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead 41 seconds into the third period, taking a cross-ice feed from Carter Verhaeghe and scoring from just inside the right face-off circle.

Hischier tied it 1-1 at 2:27, taking the puck from behind the net and scoring with a sharp-angled shot that deflected off Panthers defenseman Gustav Forsling. It was Hischier’s 20th goal of the season.

Devils forward Stefan Noesen did not play because of an illness.

Latest News

Bedard, Mosienko similar in many ways for Blackhawks

Draisaitl enjoying another ‘exceptional’ season for Oilers

Blue Jackets top Flyers in shootout, win 5th in row

Predators hold off Golden Knights despite Dorofeyev’s 1st hat trick

Kraken score 3 straight in 3rd, rally past Penguins

Connor gets natural hat trick in 6:38 span, Jets cruise past Canucks 

Faksa breaks tie in 3rd, Blues edge Flames

Thompson makes 19 saves, Capitals shut out Ducks to extend point streak to 8 games

Merilainen makes 23 saves, Senators blank Islanders

Bruins build early 4-goal lead, defeat Lightning

Sharks score 6, end Red Wings’ 7-game winning streak

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog

Ovechkin hangs with famous corgis Maxine, Hammy before Capitals Canines Night

NHL Buzz: Malkin returns for Penguins against Kraken

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Jones has to ‘find a way to be better’ for Blackhawks

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL EDGE stats: 10 numbers behind THE GR8 CHASE