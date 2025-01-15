Knight, Panthers get past Devils in shootout

Jesper Boqvist scored for the Panthers (26-16-3), who had lost two straight and three of four. They lost 4-3 at the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday.

Anton Lundell scored the deciding goal in the shootout for Florida, which is 4-0 in shootouts this season.

Nico Hischier scored, and Jacob Markstrom made 27 saves for the Devils (26-16-5), who have lost six of eight (2-4-2).

Boqvist gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead 41 seconds into the third period, taking a cross-ice feed from Carter Verhaeghe and scoring from just inside the right face-off circle.

Hischier tied it 1-1 at 2:27, taking the puck from behind the net and scoring with a sharp-angled shot that deflected off Panthers defenseman Gustav Forsling. It was Hischier’s 20th goal of the season.

Devils forward Stefan Noesen did not play because of an illness.