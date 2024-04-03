Suzuki scores twice, lifts Canadiens past Panthers

Anton Lundell had a goal and an assist, and Aleksander Barkov and Sam Bennett scored for Florida (47-24-5), which has lost four of five and eight of its past 10 (2-7-1). Anthony Stolarz made 34 saves.

“I think we gave way too many chances to them to score,” Barkov said. “They’re a high-skill team, a fast team. They got what they wanted, so they scored the goals. We just couldn’t keep the puck out of the net, so we obviously need to be better than that.”

Suzuki tied it 2-2 at 5:58 of the second period, intercepting Dmitry Kulikov’s pass in the slot and beating Stolarz with a wrist shot.

Suzuki then gave the Canadiens a 3-2 lead with a power-play goal at 12:24, redirecting Mike Matheson’s wrist shot from the point past Stolarz.

Cole Caufield pushed it to 4-2 just 33 seconds into the third period when he stuffed the puck inside the left post on a wraparound.

Jake Evans scored short-handed to make it 5-2 at 4:34, scoring with a wrist shot from the slot on a breakaway.

Bennett scored a short-handed goal of his own on a wrist shot from the left face-off circle at 18:43 for the 5-3 final.

“I think they were a little quicker than we were as the game went on in the second period,” Florida coach Paul Maurice said. “I liked the first. I liked the way we played and moved with the puck. We served up that second goal, and it hurts us right now a little bit more.”