Panthers at Canadiens projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

PANTHERS (41-22-3) at CANADIENS (31-27-7)

7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, NHLN, SCRIPPS

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Mackie Samoskevich -- Sam Bennett -- Evan Rodrigues

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Jesper Boqvist

A.J. Greer -- Nico Sturm -- Jonah Gadjovich

Gustav Forsling -- Seth Jones

Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov

Uvis Balinskis -- Nate Schmidt

Sergei Bobrovsky

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Tomas Nosek

Injured: Brad Marchand (upper body), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body)

Suspended: Aaron Ekblad

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Joshua Roy -- Alex Newhook -- Patrik Laine

Josh Anderson -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher

Emil Heineman -- Jake Evans -- Joel Armia

Mike Matheson -- Alexandre Carrier

Lane Hutson -- Jayden Struble

Arber Xhekaj -- David Savard

Sam Montembeault

Jakub Dobes

Scratched: Michael Pezzetta

Injured: Kaiden Guhle (lacerated quadricep muscle)

Status report

The Panthers will dress the same lineup they used in a 3-2 win at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday. … Marchand took in Florida's morning skate but the forward remains out. ... Guhle, a defenseman, was on the ice prior to the Canadiens optional morning skate.

Latest News

Senators, Maple Leafs expect 'playoff game' atmosphere

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Buzz: Fox 'trending' toward return for Rangers against Blue Jackets

CHL notebook Blackhawks prospect Lardis lighting up scoreboards in OHL

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Kane still performing at high level for Red Wings after hip surgery

Johnston ‘living the dream’ as 21-year-old with Stars

Kakko breaks tie in 3rd, Kraken defeat Utah

Dostal makes 28 saves, Ducks edge Predators

Avalanche extend point streak to 8 with win against Flames

NHL Buzz: Backlund sidelined week to week for Flames

Trophy Tracker: MacKinnon of Avalanche picked to win Hart as League MVP

Meier doing it all for Devils during playoff push

NHL On Tap: Senators go for season sweep of Maple Leafs

Connor scores twice, Jets defeat Stars

Hurricanes hold off Red Wings for 6th straight win

Draisaitl extends streak to 17, lifts Oilers to OT win against Islanders

Hamilton out rest of regular season for Devils with lower-body injury