Panthers at Canadiens projected lineups

PANTHERS (41-22-3) at CANADIENS (31-27-7)

7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, NHLN, SCRIPPS

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Mackie Samoskevich -- Sam Bennett -- Evan Rodrigues

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Jesper Boqvist

A.J. Greer -- Nico Sturm -- Jonah Gadjovich

Gustav Forsling -- Seth Jones

Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov

Uvis Balinskis -- Nate Schmidt

Sergei Bobrovsky

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Tomas Nosek

Injured: Brad Marchand (upper body), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body)

Suspended: Aaron Ekblad

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Joshua Roy -- Alex Newhook -- Patrik Laine

Josh Anderson -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher

Emil Heineman -- Jake Evans -- Joel Armia

Mike Matheson -- Alexandre Carrier

Lane Hutson -- Jayden Struble

Arber Xhekaj -- David Savard

Sam Montembeault

Jakub Dobes

Scratched: Michael Pezzetta

Injured: Kaiden Guhle (lacerated quadricep muscle)

Status report

The Panthers will dress the same lineup they used in a 3-2 win at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday. … Marchand took in Florida's morning skate but the forward remains out. ... Guhle, a defenseman, was on the ice prior to the Canadiens optional morning skate.