Panthers at Canadiens projected lineups

PANTHERS (41-22-3) at CANADIENS (31-27-7)
7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, NHLN, SCRIPPS
Panthers projected lineup
Carter Verhaeghe -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart
Mackie Samoskevich -- Sam Bennett -- Evan Rodrigues
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Jesper Boqvist
A.J. Greer -- Nico Sturm -- Jonah Gadjovich
Gustav Forsling -- Seth Jones
Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov
Uvis Balinskis -- Nate Schmidt
Sergei Bobrovsky
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Tomas Nosek
Injured: Brad Marchand (upper body), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body)
Suspended: Aaron Ekblad
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Joshua Roy -- Alex Newhook -- Patrik Laine
Josh Anderson -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher
Emil Heineman -- Jake Evans -- Joel Armia
Mike Matheson -- Alexandre Carrier
Lane Hutson -- Jayden Struble
Arber Xhekaj -- David Savard
Sam Montembeault
Jakub Dobes
Scratched: Michael Pezzetta
Injured: Kaiden Guhle (lacerated quadricep muscle)
Status report
The Panthers will dress the same lineup they used in a 3-2 win at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday. … Marchand took in Florida's morning skate but the forward remains out. ... Guhle, a defenseman, was on the ice prior to the Canadiens optional morning skate.