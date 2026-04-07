Panthers at Canadiens projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

PANTHERS (37-37-3) at CANADIENS (45-22-10)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, SCRIPPS

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Mackie Samoskevich

Jesper Boqvist -- Eetu Luostarinen -- A.J. Greer

Cole Schwindt -- Tomas Nosek -- Noah Gregor

Cole Reinhardt -- Luke Kunin -- Vinnie Hinostroza

Gustav Forsling -- Seth Jones

Donovan Sebrango -- Mike Benning

Tobias Bjornfot -- Mikulas Hovorka

Daniil Tarasov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Nolan Foote, Matthew Tkachuk

Injured: Aaron Ekblad (hand), Dmitry Kulikov (broken nose), Evan Rodrigues (finger), Sam Reinhart (foot), Niko Mikkola (knee), Anton Lundell (ribs), Uvis Balinskis (fractured foot), Brad Marchand (lower body), Aleksander Barkov (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Alex Newhook -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov

Zachary Bolduc -- Jake Evans -- Kirby Dach

Alexandre Texier -- Phillip Danault -- Josh Anderson

Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson

Jayden Struble -- Lane Hutson

Kaiden Guhle -- Arber Xhekaj

Jakub Dobes

Jacob Fowler

Scratched: Brendan Gallagher, Samuel Montembeault, Adam Engstrom

Injured: Joe Veleno (undisclosed), Alexander Carrier (upper body), Patrik Laine (lower body)

Status report

Tkachuk, a forward, has returned to Florida to be with his wife for the birth of their first child. … Ekblad took part in the Panthers morning skate, but the defenseman will miss his fourth straight game. ... Dach and Texier each has been cleared and could return; Dach has missed 11 games with an upper-body injury and Texier has missed seven with a lower-body injury. ... Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis does not discuss his lineup prior to the game. … Gallagher, a forward, remained on the ice for extra work after the morning skate. ... Veleno did not take part in the morning skate and there was no update on his condition; the forward played 10:06 in a 4-3 shootout win at the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.

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