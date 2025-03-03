Matthew Tkachuk out ‘extended period of time’ for Panthers with lower-body injury

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Matthew Tkachuk is going to be out for an “extended period of time” for the Florida Panthers, general manager Bill Zito said Monday.

“We hope to get him back for the playoffs,” Zito said.

The forward was injured while playing for the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off last month. After sitting out the final 12:36 of the third period against Canada on Feb. 15, he did not play against Sweden on Feb. 17. Tkachuk was in the starting lineup for the championship game against Canada on Feb. 20 but was limited to 6:47 of ice time and did not play in the third period or overtime of a 3-2 loss to Canada. He has not skated since.

Tkachuk has 57 points (22 goals, 35 assists) in 52 games for the defending Stanley Cup champion Panthers (37-21-3), who are second in the Atlantic Division, one point behind the Toronto Maple Leafs. Tkachuk will miss his sixth straight game when Florida hosts the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, SCRIPPS).

With Tkachuk being placed on long-term injured reserve Sunday, the Panthers can save space under the NHL salary cap. A player on LTIR is required to miss 10 games and 24 days.

“We are still have projection, diagnosis and we have rehab,” Zito said. “There is a course of action, but how and where and what manner of that progress from that rehab has yet to be determined.”

Florida acquired Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones in a trade on Saturday. Jones, who is expected to make his Panthers debut Monday, had 27 points (seven goals, 20 assists) in 42 games while averaging a team-high 24:30 of ice time for Chicago.

Jones, who played with Florida goalie Sergei Bobrovsky with the Columbus Blue Jackets, was on the second defense pair with Niko Mikkola at the morning skate. He also quarterbacked the second power-play unit.

“I am happy to be here, obviously,” Jones said. “I wanted to play for a contender, and Florida was at the top of my list. I want to fit in with this team, be part of the system and come and bring my game. … I will bring what I can and do whatever is asked of me.”