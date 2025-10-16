Kane helps Red Wings defeat Panthers for 3rd win in row

Michael Rasmussen had a goal and an assist, and Dylan Larkin and Alex DeBrincat each had two assists for Detroit (3-1-0), which is undefeated since a 5-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens in its season opener.

“I think we’ve been much smarter than we were on the first night,” said Larkin the Red Wings captain. “We’re still aggressive and we still have speed. It’s early, but this is a good response, especially against the back-to-back champs.”

Cam Talbot made 20 saves and has won all three of his starts this season.

“When we picked up [goalie John Gibson] in the summer, I was really excited about having those two guys back there,” Larkin said. “We’re going to need both of them this year, but Cam has been huge the last three nights.

“When he’s hot, he’s one of the top goalies in the League.”

Detroit played without forward Lucas Raymond, who is day to day with an upper-body injury.

Brad Marchand scored for Florida (3-2-0), which has lost two straight. Sergei Bobrovsky made 21 saves.

“We’ve got a couple of areas we need to work on,” Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. “There were some things in transition tonight that could have been better and I didn’t think we were fully engaged on the forecheck.”