Verhaeghe breaks tie in 3rd, Panthers top Oilers in Stanley Cup Final rematch

It was the first game between the teams since last season’s Stanley Cup Final; Florida won the best-of-7 series in seven games.

Nikko Mikkola and Sam Reinhart each had a goal and an assist, Anton Lundell had two assists, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 24 saves for the Panthers (19-11-2), who had been shut out in each of their previous two games.

Zach Hyman scored twice, Leon Draisaitl had a goal and an assist, and Connor McDavid had three assists for the Oilers (18-11-2), who had won five in a row and eight of their previous nine. Stuart Skinner made 23 saves.

Jesper Boqvist scored on a short-handed breakaway to go ahead 1-0 at 2:42 of the first period, beating Skinner stickside after stealing the puck from Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard, who fell down as the Oilers won an offensive zone face-off.

Hyman tied it 1-1 at 15:13, taking a pass into the slot from McDavid and sending a wrist shot past Bobrovsky’s blocker.

Matthew Tkachuk put the Panthers ahead 2-1 on the power play, deflecting in a wrist shot from Verhaeghe off his skate and through Skinner’s legs with 28 seconds left in the period.

Hyman tied it 2-2 at 6:20 of the second period, with a falling McDavid poking the puck ahead to send him in on a breakaway, where he deked a backhand high stick side on Bobrovsky.

It was Hyman’s third game with at least one goal, and his seventh goal in six games since returning from injury Dec. 5.

Just 41 seconds later, Connor Brown put Edmonton ahead 3-2, one-timing a shot from a sharp angle at the bottom of the left circle that bounced in off Bobrovsky’s right arm.

It was Brown’s third game with a goal and the 100th of his career.

Draisaitl made it 4-2 at 9:24, one-timing a no-look McDavid pass with a sharp-angle shot of his own from the bottom corner of the right circle that beat Bobrovsky shortside.

It was Draisaitl’s fourth straight game with a goal to lead the League with 23 on the season. He also extended his multipoint streak to six games (six goals, nine assists).

Gustav Forsling made it 4-3 at 17:53, sending a wrist shot from the point that Skinner got in front of, only to have it bounce off up and over him into the net.

Mikkola tied it 4-4 at 6:53 of the third period, taking a cross-crease feed from Lundell and snapping it over Skinner’s right shoulder.

Just 30 seconds later, Reinhart gave Florida a 5-4 lead by banking in a shot off the side of Skinner’s mask from below the goal line.

Kasperi Kapanen tied it 5-5 at 8:02, putting the puck away at the side of the net after it bounced off the high glass of the end boards.

Verhaeghe put the Panthers ahead 6-5 at 13:05, with his 10th goal of the season.

At 8:52 of the second period, Hyman was hit in the face when a one-timer from the point by Bouchard deflected off of Panthers forward Eetu Luostarinen. Hyman skated to the bench holding his face in his hands. He returned for the third period with a full shield facemask and a cut on his nose.