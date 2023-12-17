Verhaeghe scores twice, Panthers ease past Oilers

Connor McDavid extended his point streak to 12 games with an assist, and Zach Hyman scored for the Oilers (13-14-1), who lost the last two of a six-game homestand after an eight-game winning streak. Calvin Pickard made 34 saves.

“I don't think we defended well enough. I don't think there was enough urgency to protect the slots,” Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch said. “We made some mistakes, and they forced us into doing that and that's going to be part of hockey. But I just didn't like how we reacted to those.

“We just need to get a little more urgency playing defensive hockey. When things are going well, you often forget about those details of what made you successful. We just need to get back playing a little bit better defensive hockey.”

Verhaeghe gave Florida a 1-0 lead at 5:33 of the first period when he cut toward the net and buried a feed from Bennett.

It was the Panthers’ first goal in 126:34.

“We’re a resilient team and I think we came out the right way, and it was nice to get the first couple of goals of the game. It started us off on the right foot,” Verhaeghe said. “We believe in ourselves, and it was nice to get the win.

“Anytime you don’t score in two games it [stinks], so it was nice to see the puck go in the net. We made a couple of nice plays and then made a couple of more. It was nice.”

Montour made it 2-0 at 18:58, firing Verhaeghe’s feed in the slot past Pickard for his first goal of the season.

Aleksander Barkov scored 29 seconds later at 19:27, knocking in a rebound in front to give the Panthers a 3-0 lead.

“Obviously a sloppy game for us, especially at the end of the first,” Hyman said. “It’s 1-0 and we give up two in the last two minutes on plays that we can control, getting outnumbered at the net, just not defending the way we have been. It’s a tough one.

“It’s one game. We’ve played some really good hockey of late. You never want to play a bad game, but it happens. It’s on us to make sure it doesn’t happen again. You have to nip it in the bud quick and get back to playing the way we’ve shown we can.”