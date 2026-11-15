Panthers at Stars projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

PANTHERS (12-7-2) at STARS (11-6-2)

8 p.m. ET; Prime Video, SCRIPPS, NHLN

Panthers projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Anton Lundell -- Matthew Tkachuk

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Reinhart -- Lars Eller

Eetu Luostarinen -- Sam Bennett -- Sandis Vilmanis

Bokondji Imama -- Cole Schwindt -- Garnet Hathaway

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones

Dmitry Kulikov -- Radko Gudas

Akira Schmid

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Uvis Balinskis, Cole Reinhardt, Jack Devine

Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Brad Marchand (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (neck)

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Arttu Hyry

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen

Sam Steel -- Justin Hryckowian -- Tyler Seguin

Joel Kiviranta -- Radek Faksa -- David Perron

Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist

Esa Lindell -- Tyler Myers

Trey Taylor -- Kyle Burroughs

Casey DeSmith

Jake Oettinger

Scratched: Colin Blackwell, Rémi Poirier

Injured: Miro Heiskanen (upper body), Oskar Back (finger), Lian Bichsel (lower body), Kyle Capobianco (lower body), Matt Duchene (lower body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate after each played Saturday. Florida won 4-1 at the St. Louis Blues; Dallas shut out the Buffalo Sabes, 2-0. … Heiskanen, a defenseman, is “doubtful” to play, according to Stars coach Glen Guluztan. He’s missed their past four games.

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