Panthers at Stars projected lineups

PANTHERS (12-7-2) at STARS (11-6-2)
8 p.m. ET; Prime Video, SCRIPPS, NHLN
Panthers projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Anton Lundell -- Matthew Tkachuk
Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Reinhart -- Lars Eller
Eetu Luostarinen -- Sam Bennett -- Sandis Vilmanis
Bokondji Imama -- Cole Schwindt -- Garnet Hathaway
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones
Dmitry Kulikov -- Radko Gudas
Akira Schmid
Jacob Markstrom
Scratched: Uvis Balinskis, Cole Reinhardt, Jack Devine
Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Brad Marchand (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (neck)
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Arttu Hyry
Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen
Sam Steel -- Justin Hryckowian -- Tyler Seguin
Joel Kiviranta -- Radek Faksa -- David Perron
Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist
Esa Lindell -- Tyler Myers
Trey Taylor -- Kyle Burroughs
Casey DeSmith
Jake Oettinger
Scratched: Colin Blackwell, Rémi Poirier
Injured: Miro Heiskanen (upper body), Oskar Back (finger), Lian Bichsel (lower body), Kyle Capobianco (lower body), Matt Duchene (lower body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate after each played Saturday. Florida won 4-1 at the St. Louis Blues; Dallas shut out the Buffalo Sabes, 2-0. … Heiskanen, a defenseman, is “doubtful” to play, according to Stars coach Glen Guluztan. He’s missed their past four games.