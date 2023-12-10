Reinhart's 4 assists pace Panthers past Blue Jackets

Gustav Forsling had a goal and an assist, Carter Verhaeghe and Matthew Tkachuk scored and Anthony Stolarz made 17 saves to give the Panthers (17-8-2) their 3rd consecutive victory.

Yegor Chinakhov and Dmitri Voronkov scored, and Jet Greaves made 31 saves for the Blue Jackets (9-16-5).

Forsling scored at 1:02 of the first period for a 1-0 lead. Reinhart sent the puck from behind net to Barkov in the right circle and he passed across to Forsling for his third goal of the season.

Chinakhov tied it 1-1 at 7:06 with a shot from the high slot for his third goal in two games.

Verhaeghe made it 2-1 at 7:28 when he tipped in a shot by Reinhart for his 13th goal.

Barkov scored on the power play at 13:13 of the third to make it 3-1 after the Blue Jackets killed all but 37 seconds off a seven-minute penalty on a major and minor penalty to Erik Gudbranson for fighting Nick Cousins.

Voronkov made it 3-2 at 16:11 with an extra attacker on the ice.

Tkachuk scored into an empty net at 18:05 and Eetu Luostarinen scored another empty-netter at 18:59 for the 5-2 final.