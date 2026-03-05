Panthers at Blue Jackets projected lineups

PANTHERS (30-28-3) at BLUE JACKETS (31-21-8)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, SCRIPPS
Panthers projected lineup
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe -- Evan Rodrigues -- Brad Marchand
Mackie Samoskevich -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Sandis Vilmanis -- Tomas Nosek -- A.J. Greer
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Uvis Balinskis
Tobias Bjornfot -- Dmitry Kulikov
Daniil Tarasov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Scratched: Jeff Petry, Donovan Sebrango, Jesper Boqvist
Injured: Seth Jones (collarbone), Aleksander Barkov (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Cole Schwindt (lower body)
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Mason Marchment -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko
Kent Johnson -- Sean Monahan -- Boone Jenner
Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier
Dmitri Voronkov -- Isac Lundestrom -- Miles Wood
Denton Mateychuk -- Damon Severson
Egor Zamula -- Ivan Provorov
Jake Christiansen -- Erik Gudbranson
Jet Greaves
Elvis Merzlikins
Scratched: Danton Heinen
Injured: Brendan Smith (knee surgery), Dante Fabbro (illness), Zach Werenski (illness)
Status report
Tarasov will make his third start in nine games. ... Defensemen Werenski and Fabbro each will be a game-time decision; Werenski has missed the past two games. … Jenner returns after missing a 3-2 win against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday because of a lower-body injury. ... Heinen, a forward, will come out of the lineup.