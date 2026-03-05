Panthers at Blue Jackets projected lineups

PANTHERS (30-28-3) at BLUE JACKETS (31-21-8)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, SCRIPPS

Panthers projected lineup

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Evan Rodrigues -- Brad Marchand

Mackie Samoskevich -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Sandis Vilmanis -- Tomas Nosek -- A.J. Greer

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Uvis Balinskis

Tobias Bjornfot -- Dmitry Kulikov

Daniil Tarasov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Jeff Petry, Donovan Sebrango, Jesper Boqvist

Injured: Seth Jones (collarbone), Aleksander Barkov (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Cole Schwindt (lower body)

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Mason Marchment -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko

Kent Johnson -- Sean Monahan -- Boone Jenner

Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier

Dmitri Voronkov -- Isac Lundestrom -- Miles Wood

Denton Mateychuk -- Damon Severson

Egor Zamula -- Ivan Provorov

Jake Christiansen -- Erik Gudbranson

Jet Greaves

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Danton Heinen

Injured: Brendan Smith (knee surgery), Dante Fabbro (illness), Zach Werenski (illness)

Status report

Tarasov will make his third start in nine games. ... Defensemen Werenski and Fabbro each will be a game-time decision; Werenski has missed the past two games. … Jenner returns after missing a 3-2 win against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday because of a lower-body injury. ... Heinen, a forward, will come out of the lineup.