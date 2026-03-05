Panthers at Blue Jackets projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

PANTHERS (30-28-3) at BLUE JACKETS (31-21-8)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, SCRIPPS

Panthers projected lineup

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Evan Rodrigues -- Brad Marchand

Mackie Samoskevich -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Sandis Vilmanis -- Tomas Nosek -- A.J. Greer

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Uvis Balinskis

Tobias Bjornfot -- Dmitry Kulikov

Daniil Tarasov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Jeff Petry, Donovan Sebrango, Jesper Boqvist

Injured: Seth Jones (collarbone), Aleksander Barkov (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Cole Schwindt (lower body)

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Mason Marchment -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko

Kent Johnson -- Sean Monahan -- Boone Jenner

Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier

Dmitri Voronkov -- Isac Lundestrom -- Miles Wood

Denton Mateychuk -- Damon Severson

Egor Zamula -- Ivan Provorov 

Jake Christiansen -- Erik Gudbranson

Jet Greaves

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Danton Heinen

Injured: Brendan Smith (knee surgery), Dante Fabbro (illness), Zach Werenski (illness)

Status report

Tarasov will make his third start in nine games. ... Defensemen Werenski and Fabbro each will be a game-time decision; Werenski has missed the past two games. … Jenner returns after missing a 3-2 win against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday because of a lower-body injury. ... Heinen, a forward, will come out of the lineup.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

2025-26 NHL Trade Tracker

Roy traded to Avalanche by Maple Leafs for 2 draft picks

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Dowd traded to Golden Knights by Capitals

Top storylines with Trade Deadline approaching

NHL On Tap: Sabres seek 10th straight road win, can tie team mark at Penguins

'NHL Goal Chase' picks for upcoming games

NHL, ESPN, Disney, Pixar team up for 'Inside Out Classic'

'NHL Fantasy Stars' picks, lineups, strategy

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Ehlers scores hat trick, Hurricanes hold off Canucks

Sherwood signs 5-year, $28.75 million contract to remain with Sharks

Gauthier scores twice, Husso makes 42 saves in Ducks victory against Islanders

Hofer makes 34 saves, Blues hold off Kraken

Devils honor Team USA women’s hockey team with ceremonial puck drop

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings