Mrazek makes 32 saves, Blackhawks defeat Panthers to end 3-game skid

Mrazek returned to the lineup after missing Chicago's 3-2 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday for personal reasons.

“We set the tone early in the first period, had to score a huge power-play goal,” Mrazek said. “And then the penalty kill finished it. That’s what we’re looking for.”

Teuvo Teravainen, Craig Smith and Nick Foligno scored for the Blackhawks (7-12-1).

“Yeah, it was really good,” said Chicago coach Luke Richardson. “I think we’ve done well against some of the top teams, and obviously this is the top team, and they don’t let up. From the first shift it was pressure, even at the start of the second [they] put us under some pressure, but Petr was excellent to give us a chance to break out of those pressure points. I thought special teams were great, and that was the difference.”

Sam Reinhart scored to extend his point streak to 12 games for the Panthers (12-7-1), who have lost two in a row and four of five. Spencer Knight made 17 saves.

“I didn’t like our start,” said Panthers defenseman Gustav Forsling. “I think we worked our way in, but not the start we wanted. I feel like we need to be ready when the puck drops. We made some simple mistakes, and it cost us a little bit. After that, I think we came back and played a little better game and just got back to our game.”