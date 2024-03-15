RALEIGH, N.C. -- Frederik Andersen made 21 saves for his first shutout of the season, and the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Florida Panthers 4-0 at PNC Arena on Thursday.
Andersen gets 1st shutout, Hurricanes blank Panthers
Goalie makes 21 saves, Kuznetsov scores 1st goal with Carolina
Evgeny Kuznetsov scored his first goal with the Hurricanes (40-20-6), who have won four of their past five games. Jaccob Slavin had two assists.
Andersen was playing in his third game since missing 50 games with a blood clotting issue. It was Kuznetsov's fourth game after being traded to the Hurricanes from the Washington Capitals for a third-round pick at the 2025 NHL Draft on Friday.
Sergei Bobrovsky made 31 saves for the Panthers (45-18-4), who had won two in a row.
The Hurricanes took a 1-0 lead with 49 seconds remaining in the first period. After Josh Mahura poked the puck off the stick of Jordan Staal, Seth Jarvis scored on a glove-side wrist shot from the left face-off circle.
Martin Necas put Carolina up 2-0 at 2:46 of the second period. Bobrovsky stopped Dmitry Orlov’s shot from the left circle, but Necas one-timed the rebound from the right circle to score inside the left post.
Kuznetsov made it 3-0 at 8:27. Jalen Chatfield made a long pass from the right point to Kuznetsov, who held the puck in the left circle before ripping a shot past Bobrovsky’s blocker.
Andrei Svechnikov scored an empty-net goal at 15:42 of the third period for the 4-0 final.
Florida forward Sam Bennett missed the game with an undisclosed injury.