Andersen gets 1st shutout, Hurricanes blank Panthers

Evgeny Kuznetsov scored his first goal with the Hurricanes (40-20-6), who have won four of their past five games. Jaccob Slavin had two assists.

Andersen was playing in his third game since missing 50 games with a blood clotting issue. It was Kuznetsov's fourth game after being traded to the Hurricanes from the Washington Capitals for a third-round pick at the 2025 NHL Draft on Friday.

Sergei Bobrovsky made 31 saves for the Panthers (45-18-4), who had won two in a row.

The Hurricanes took a 1-0 lead with 49 seconds remaining in the first period. After Josh Mahura poked the puck off the stick of Jordan Staal, Seth Jarvis scored on a glove-side wrist shot from the left face-off circle.

Martin Necas put Carolina up 2-0 at 2:46 of the second period. Bobrovsky stopped Dmitry Orlov’s shot from the left circle, but Necas one-timed the rebound from the right circle to score inside the left post.

Kuznetsov made it 3-0 at 8:27. Jalen Chatfield made a long pass from the right point to Kuznetsov, who held the puck in the left circle before ripping a shot past Bobrovsky’s blocker.

Andrei Svechnikov scored an empty-net goal at 15:42 of the third period for the 4-0 final.

Florida forward Sam Bennett missed the game with an undisclosed injury.