Hurricanes do 'The Bird' Storm Surge after Kuznetsov scores in win

Veteran forward, acquired in recent trade, sees new teammates mimic trademark celebration

FLA@CAR: Kuznetsov extends the lead with a laser shot

By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

There's at least one bird that thrives in a hurricane: Evgeny Kuznetsov.

The veteran forward scored his first goal with the Carolina Hurricanes and of course he immediately went to "The Bird" celebration that endeared him to Washington Capitals fans for a decade.

Kuznetsov fired a rocket from between the circles for his seventh goal of the season and first as a member of the Hurricanes, helping his new team to a 4-0 win against the Atlantic Division-leading Florida Panthers.

And for the Hurricanes, a win at PNC Arena means a Storm Surge. And a Storm Surge when Kuznetsov scores apparently means everyone on the team does "The Bird."

Nice to see him fitting in with his new team so quickly.

Short Shifts

Kraken honor Eberle for 1,000 NHL games with special pregame ceremony

Goal of the Season? Bruins' Heinen scores from seat of his pants

Jagr on mission to find stolen Penguins bobbleheads

Kraken sport custom T-shirts, jersey patches in honor of Eberle’s 1,000th NHL game

Hayes gets visit from nephews before game in hometown Boston

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog

Andreychuk, Richards inducted to Lightning Hall of Fame

Roy tosses puck to fan wearing his shirt behind bench

Lomberg, son rock matching suits on Kids Day

Short Shifts Power Rankings: March 8

Pittsburgh milkshake shop holds final ‘Jake’s Shake Day’ after Guentzel trade

Cancer survivor Miroshnichenko scores 1st NHL goal

Upper Deck announces exclusive license with PWHL

'NHL Big City Greens Classic 2' will be 'really cool' Weekes says

Compher receives standing ovation from Avalanche fans in return to Colorado

Save of the Season? Daccord makes stunning save with no stick as time expires

Swedish Special Olympics goalie cries tears of joy after receiving signed Ullmark jersey

James van Riemsdyk's kids help celebrate dad's 1,000th NHL game