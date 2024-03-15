Hurricanes do 'The Bird' Storm Surge after Kuznetsov scores in win

There's at least one bird that thrives in a hurricane: Evgeny Kuznetsov.

The veteran forward scored his first goal with the Carolina Hurricanes and of course he immediately went to "The Bird" celebration that endeared him to Washington Capitals fans for a decade.

Kuznetsov fired a rocket from between the circles for his seventh goal of the season and first as a member of the Hurricanes, helping his new team to a 4-0 win against the Atlantic Division-leading Florida Panthers.

And for the Hurricanes, a win at PNC Arena means a Storm Surge. And a Storm Surge when Kuznetsov scores apparently means everyone on the team does "The Bird."