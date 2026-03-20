Panthers at Flames projected lineups

PANTHERS (34-31-3) at FLAMES (27-34-7)

9 p.m. ET; SNW, SCRIPPS

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell – Jesper Boqvist

A.J. Greer -- Evan Rodrigues -- Vinnie Hinostroza

Cole Reinhardt -- Tomas Nosek -- Luke Kunin

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones

Dmitry Kulikov -- Michael Benning

Daniil Tarasov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Nolan Foote, Mackie Samoskevich, Donovan Sebrango

Injured: Uvis Balinskis (lower body), Aleksander Barkov (lower body), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Brad Marchand (lower body), Sam Reinhart (undisclosed), Cole Schwindt (lower body)

Flames projected lineup

Blake Coleman -- Mikael Backlund -- Joel Farabee

Matvei Gridin -- Morgan Frost -- Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich -- Ryan Strome -- Connor Zary

Victor Olofsson -- Martin Pospisil -- Adam Klapka

Kevin Bahl -- Zach Whitecloud

Olli Maatta -- Hunter Brzustewicz

Joel Hanley -- Zayne Parekh

Dustin Wolf

Devin Cooley

Scratched: Ryan Lomberg, John Beecher, Tyson Gross, Brayden Pachal

Injured: Jake Bean (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body), Jonathan Huberdeau (hip surgery), Yan Kuznetsov (upper body)

Status report

The Panthers did not hold a morning skate following a 4-0 win at the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday. … The Flames will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 2-1 shootout win against the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday. ... Wolf will start after Cooley made 25 saves against St. Louis.