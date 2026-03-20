Panthers at Flames projected lineups

PANTHERS (34-31-3) at FLAMES (27-34-7)
9 p.m. ET; SNW, SCRIPPS
Panthers projected lineup
Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell – Jesper Boqvist
A.J. Greer -- Evan Rodrigues -- Vinnie Hinostroza
Cole Reinhardt -- Tomas Nosek -- Luke Kunin
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones
Dmitry Kulikov -- Michael Benning
Daniil Tarasov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Scratched: Nolan Foote, Mackie Samoskevich, Donovan Sebrango
Injured: Uvis Balinskis (lower body), Aleksander Barkov (lower body), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Brad Marchand (lower body), Sam Reinhart (undisclosed), Cole Schwindt (lower body)
Flames projected lineup
Blake Coleman -- Mikael Backlund -- Joel Farabee
Matvei Gridin -- Morgan Frost -- Matt Coronato
Yegor Sharangovich -- Ryan Strome -- Connor Zary
Victor Olofsson -- Martin Pospisil -- Adam Klapka
Kevin Bahl -- Zach Whitecloud
Olli Maatta -- Hunter Brzustewicz
Joel Hanley -- Zayne Parekh
Dustin Wolf
Devin Cooley
Scratched: Ryan Lomberg, John Beecher, Tyson Gross, Brayden Pachal
Injured: Jake Bean (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body), Jonathan Huberdeau (hip surgery), Yan Kuznetsov (upper body)
Status report
The Panthers did not hold a morning skate following a 4-0 win at the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday. … The Flames will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 2-1 shootout win against the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday. ... Wolf will start after Cooley made 25 saves against St. Louis.