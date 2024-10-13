Ruff, Sabres defeat Panthers for 1st win of season

Levi makes 23 saves for Buffalo; Florida without Tkachuk, Barkov

Panthers at Sabres | Recap

By Heather Engel
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

BUFFALO -- The Buffalo Sabres got their first win of the season by defeating the Florida Panthers 5-2 at KeyBank Center on Saturday.

It was also Buffalo's first win under Lindy Ruff, who is in his second stint as coach of the team after being hired to replace Don Granato on April 22.

Alex Tuch had a goal and an assist, and Tage Thompson also scored for the Sabres (1-3-0). Devon Levi made 23 saves.

Sam Bennett and Nate Schmidt scored for the Panthers (1-2-0), who were without forwards Matthew Tkachuk (illness) and Aleksander Barkov (lower body).

Spencer Knight allowed four goals on 26 shots in his first start since Feb. 18, 2023. He entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program six days after his last appearance and did not play in the NHL last season, playing 45 games with Florida's American Hockey League affiliate in Charlotte.

Schmidt gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead at 9:01 of the first period, taking a pass from A.J. Gree as the trailer on a 4-on-3 rush and beating Levi blocker side from the high slot.

Jordan Greenway tied it 1-1 at 16:46. He picked up a bouncing puck in the crease and lifted a backhand over Knight's left pad near the right post.

Thompson scored 41 seconds later to give the Sabres a 2-1 lead. He took a pass from Tuch on the rush and beat Knight five-hole with a wrist shot from the right circle.

Henri Jokiharju made it 3-1 at 1:34 of the second period with a one-timer from the left point.

Mattias Samuelsson pushed the lead to 4-1 at 16:22. He settled a pass from Jason Zucker at the top of the left circle and scored past Knight, who was on his butt after scrambling to try and get back in position.

Bennett narrowed it to 4-2 at 18:42 when he directed in a backdoor pass from Sam Reinhart on the power play.

Tuch scored an empty-net goal at 18:48 of the third period for the 5-2 final.

